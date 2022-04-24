WWE Announces Big Card For London Live Event

Dustin Rhodes was called “The Natural” early in his career; the nickname referred to his preternatural athleticism and unmatched pedigree. As the 6-foot-6 son of the iconic Dusty Rhodes, he moved around the ring like an NFL free safety and seemed destined to be a multiple-time world champion. It’s fascinating how much his career arc has mirrored that of Roy Hobbs, the titular hero of the 1984 film The Natural. While Hobbs’s career was interrupted by a gunshot to the stomach, Dustin had his career cut short by substance misuse and the politics of pro wrestling. Hobbs was able to make an iconic return well past the point he should have been finished, and, at 53 years old, Dustin has had an iconic old man run. This match against CM Punk last week was the equivalent of a game-winning home run into the lights.

