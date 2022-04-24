ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Giants' Mike Yastrzemski tests positive for COVID

By Darragh McDonald
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z3CsH_0fIlzWvE00
San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants have informed reporters, including Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic, that Mike Yastrzemski has tested positive for COVID-19. The club doesn’t have time to bring in anyone else as a corresponding move before Sunday’s game, per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. Baggarly adds that Yastrzemski had a sore throat Saturday and tested positive Sunday, even though he was feeling better.

Under the league’s 2022 health and safety protocols, players who test positive are subject to a 10-day absence from the club, but it’s possible to be reinstated in less time if the player has gone 24 or more hours without a fever, received a pair of negative PCR tests and been given approval from a team physician and the MLB/MLBPA joint committee (a panel of one league-appointed and one union-appointed physician).

With Yaz on the shelf, this will add to the challenges the Giants are facing in the outfield. LaMonte Wade Jr. has yet to make his 2022 debut due to a bone bruise in his left knee, but he’s not terribly far away as he did begin a rehab assignment Saturday night. Steven Duggar was placed on the 60-day IL on Friday, meaning he won’t be an option until late June at the earliest. That means the Giants will have an outfield mix of Joc Pederson, Luis Gonzalez, Darin Ruf, Austin Slater and Mauricio Dubon, at least until Yaz and/or Wade can return.

The club will be able to make a corresponding move before their next game, which could help the outfield depth. However, the pitching staff is also a bit short-handed right now, as both Alex Cobb and Anthony DeSclafani are currently on the injured list. That means the Giants may need Yaz’s roster spot for a fresh arm instead of another outfielder.

Comments / 0

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees, Padres reportedly discussed Joey Gallo deal in spring training

Coming off a frustrating half-season in the Bronx last season, Joey Gallo was an oft-speculated trade candidate throughout the offseason. The Yankees indeed explored trade scenarios involving the 28-year-old slugger after the lockout, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, who reports Thursday morning that the Yanks spoke to the Padres about a possible swap during spring training.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Reds place Jonathan India, Mike Moustakas on injured list

The Reds announced they’ve placed infielders Jonathan India and Mike Moustakas on the 10-day injured list. India has a right hamstring strain, while Moustakas has a right biceps strain. In corresponding moves, Cincinnati recalled outfielder TJ Friedl and selected infielder JT Riddle from Triple-A Louisville. The Reds had a vacancy on the 40-man roster after placing outfielder Tyler Naquin on the COVID-19 IL last night.
CINCINNATI, OH
MLB Trade Rumors

Mike Trout leaves game after hit-by-pitch

Mike Trout was removed from the Angels game today after being hit on the left hand by an 81 mph slider, per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com (via Twitter). Jeff Fletcher of the SoCal News Group provides video of the hit-by-pitch here. It’s too early to speculate about the severity of...
MLB
The Spun

Video: Kyle Schwarber’s Insane Ejection Is Going Viral

Kyle Schwarber certainly got his money’s worth with his ejection from tonight’s Sunday Night Baseball game on ESPN. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger was called out on strikes following a bad call by home plate umpire Angel Hernandez. Hernandez has been having a rough game behind the plate, with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Coronavirus
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
NESN

Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber Opens Up After Going Nuclear On Umpire

Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber reached a breaking point with Angel Hernandez on Sunday night at Citizens Bank Park. Schwarber was ejected in the ninth inning of the Milwaukee-Philadelphia series finale following a very questionable strike-three call from Hernandez. Schwarber was rung up on a Josh Hader fastball that appeared to be both down and outside, causing the eighth-year pro to two-hand slam his bat on the ground. He then fired his helmet to the turf and gave Hernandez an earful before Phillies manager Joe Girardi stepped in.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

MLB World reacts to Angels’ Mike Trout’s insane accidental triple

An accidental triple? Who else but Mike Trout! In the sixth inning of a 1-0 game with the Angels leading the Guardians in Anaheim, Shane Bieber was facing Mike Trout. Bieber was spinning a gem but Trout had squared two balls up off of the Cleveland ace. But both of Trout’s hard hits had resulted in outs. So when Trout took the following check swing, nobody in the park expected it to result in an extra base hit, let alone a three-bagger.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Duggar
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Darin Ruf
Person
Alex Cobb
Person
Anthony Desclafani
Person
Austin Slater
Empire Sports Media

Yankees might’ve struck gold on 1st base prospect after red-hot start to 2022 season

When the New York Yankees traded relief pitcher Nick Nelson to the Philadelphia Phillies last year, they gained a no-name first baseman, adding him to their farm system. Nelson, who hosts a 5.14 ERA this season over three games, is making his value known at the MLB level. While he’s struggled to some degree, the Yankees cashed in in favor of a younger Prospect in TJ Rumfield.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Covid#Health And Safety#Mlbpa#Il
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies' Bryce Harper would have been placed on IL if not for universal DH

An MRI on Bryce Harper’s injured right elbow came back clean, but it will still be a few days before he can take the field again, per The Athletic’s Matt Gelb. In fact, if it weren’t for the designated hitter now being a part of the National League, Harper would have been placed on the injured list, Gelb notes. He will stay on the roster and in the lineup as the designated hitter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Video: Crazy Fight Breaks Out Between Fans At MLB Game

Baseball fans have reached an all new level of crazy this season. A couple of ugly fights broke out between fans during the Dodgers vs. Padres game at Petco Park this weekend. Both men and women were involved in the brawls. And, perhaps unsurprisingly, fans of both teams partook in the scuffles.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Joey Bart on Giants' bench Monday

San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers. Curt Casali is starting at catcher over Bart and batting ninth. Since Bart started two straight games on April 15-16, the Giants have been alternating starts between the two backstops.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ClutchPoints

1st place Mariners’ unprecedented X-Factor will make Angels, Astros look twice

The Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros received plenty of hype entering the 2022 season. Los Angeles finally made some moves to upgrade their pitching staff while featuring superstars Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout in their lineup. Houston has been the class of the American League West over the past few years and they are still a force to be reckoned with. However, it is the Seattle Mariners who currently are in first place in the division.
SEATTLE, WA
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
502K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy