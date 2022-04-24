ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Pedestrian hit and killed by car on International Drive, FHP says

By Natalia Jaramillo, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
Orlando police cruiser at crime scene on Smith Street. Orlando Sentinel/TNS

A pedestrian crossing International Drive was hit and killed by a car Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian, a 37-year-old female, walked across the crosswalk but didn’t yield to the 2001 Honda Civic traveling northbound on international drive when the car struck her, FHP said.

The female, who was from Greencastle, Indiana, was taken to Dr. Phillips Hospital where she died from her injuries, FHP said.

According to FHP, the driver, a 19-year-old male, was traveling through the crosswalk at a green light.

The incident is still under investigation.

