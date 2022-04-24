ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick Days comes to Council Bluffs over the weekend

By KMTV Staff
 3 days ago
Lego lovers had a reason the celebrate Saturday.

Brick Days returned to the Mid America Center in Council Bluffs.

The event brings Lego builders and enthusiasts from across the country to showcase some of their greatest Lego creations, while spectators of all ages can build their own masterpieces.

Organizers say they never get tired of seeing Legos spark so much creativity.

“You kinda get to see kids get really inspired by a lot of these creative builds. And they start to think of different ways to engineer with Legos that they never would before. It also inspires adults that hey maybe I used to like Legos as a kid and now maybe I want to get into it and maybe share it with a son or daughter. And it can become more of a family activity, ” said participant Daniel Schmidt.

Brick Days continued Sunday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

