ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

One person seriously injured after vehicle crashes with a bicyclist

By Jonah Gilmore
KETV.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a crash...

www.ketv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KETV.com

Multi-vehicle crash at 72nd and Dodge had streets closed in Omaha

A multi-vehicle crash on 72nd and Dodge had the streets closed Friday night. There was a massive response from police and paramedics. There has been no word yet on any injuries. The crash involved several vehicles and 72nd and Dodge was closed for a period of time Friday. The streets...
DODGE, NE
KETV.com

House fire in Lincoln injures two people, causes over $200,000 in damages

Two people were injured after a house fire Friday in Lincoln, according to Lincoln Fire & Rescue. Around 12 a.m., crews responded to reports of a house on fire near S. 56th and Otoe streets. According to Lincoln Fire & Rescue, firefighters reported heavy smoke and fire upon arrival to a single-story, single-family residence. Two people were outside when crews arrived.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Accidents
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Accidents
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
KSN News

Human remains found in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating after someone found human remains in the 4000 block of East 45th Street North late Saturday. Police and the coroner were in the 4300 block of 45th Street North Sunday. That is just north of Stucky Middle School, between Hillside and Oliver. Police say a […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Police#Traffic Accident
WOWT

Omaha bike rider hit by car Sunday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say a bicyclist is hit by a car Sunday morning. According to Omaha Police, just before 9:30 a.m. Sunday, a vehicle hit someone riding a bicycle near 153rd and Q Street. Police say the victim was transported to a hospital with critical injuries. 6 News...
OMAHA, NE
KELOLAND TV

Multiple crashes involving first responders on I-90 reported

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The interstate was a dangerous place to be for first-responders on Saturday. Pennington County Sheriff’s deputies were assisting with a crash on I-90 near New Underwood when they got rear-ended. There were no serious injuries. The New Underwood Volunteer Fire Department is also...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NebraskaTV

One dead, one injured in ongoing Cambridge/Bartley fire

Chief Wesley Hock with the Holbrook Volunteer Fire Department has confirmed there has been one fatality, one injury, and several smoke inhalation incidents. Hock said he cannot release names at this time. Red Willow County Sheriff Alan Kotschwar said the fatality was a retired Red Willow County firefighter.
RED WILLOW COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

State patrol investigating fatal crash near Sterling

STERLING - The Colorado State Patrol investigated a fatality accident on Interstate 76 about 20 miles west of Sterling Friday afternoon. Troop 3B Sgt. Marc Bornhoft said the accident happened at mile marker 104. He said to use caution if travelers were driving through the area. The Colorado Department of...
STERLING, NE
WOWT

House fire near Omaha intersection under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is still working to figure out what caused a fire to ignite at a home Monday afternoon. Omaha Fire investigators say four family members were at a home near South 24th & Q Street at the time. But they all got out...
OMAHA, NE
KCRG.com

Car crashes into Cedar Rapids house early Monday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have confirmed a car hit a house early Monday morning in the 1800 block of Chandler Street Southwest. Police have not said whether there are any injuries related to the crash, nor what may have led up to the crash. This is a developing...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Two arrested following a pursuit in Montgomery County

(Montgomery Co.) Two people were charged following a pursuit in Montgomery County Friday evening. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says at approximately 11:18 p.m., Deputies conducted a traffic stop at L Avenue and Highway 48. During the investigation the vehicle, driven by Alexis Hannah Free of Fort Collins, Colorado, sped away from Deputies. A pursuit started northbound on Highway 48 reaching speeds of approximately 115 mph. The vehicle entered Griswold and began driving into residential areas. The passenger, Rene Telesforo Valdivia of Fort Collins, Colorado, exited the vehicle and began to run from Deputies on foot. Deputies continued to pursue the vehicle about a half mile longer where it came to a stop on Highway 48 in front of the Griswold High School.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Crews respond to massive fire at vacant Omaha apartment complex

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews battled a large fire at an unfinished apartment complex Sunday morning. At 1:21 a.m. Sunday, crews were called to a fire at a vacant apartment building near 144th and Pacific Street. The fire dramatically grew throughout the night, eventually becoming a four-alarm fire with crews...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Semi hits car then hotel near Omaha intersection

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating what lead up to a crash involving a semi and a hotel. A semi plowed into the Satellite Motel near the intersection of 60th and l Streets just after 7:30 p.m. The truck also hit another car before hitting the building. The...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy