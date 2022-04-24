ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, KY

One arrested and several injured after large fight at Kings Island Camp Cedar

By Corrine Hackathorn
 3 days ago

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, police were called to Kings Island Camp Cedar on Saturday around 10:30 p.m. after a large fight broke out.

One person was arrested and is now being charged with assault, according to local12 .

Officers also say that one person was cut in the altercation by what may have been a piece of broken glass.

Several others had minor injuries.

The identities of those involved have not been released at this time.

