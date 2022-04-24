One arrested and several injured after large fight at Kings Island Camp Cedar

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, police were called to Kings Island Camp Cedar on Saturday around 10:30 p.m. after a large fight broke out.

One person was arrested and is now being charged with assault, according to local12 .

Officers also say that one person was cut in the altercation by what may have been a piece of broken glass.

Several others had minor injuries.

The identities of those involved have not been released at this time.

