ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Florida deputy scales flaming building to save toddler

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dylan Abad
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U0vgu_0fIlxG7G00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A Florida deputy risked his own life Saturday when he scaled several balconies to rescue a toddler from a burning Orange County apartment building.

‘Hell on Earth’: Sevier County firefighter shares harrowing story of Wears Valley fire

Deputies responded to the Isles of East Millenia apartments early Saturday morning and found a three-story apartment building on fire. As authorities evacuated residents from their apartments, they saw a toddler and her mother on a third-floor balcony with flames coming from the apartment.

Deputy William Puzynski wasted no time as he dropped his ballistic vest and body camera and began to scale the exterior of the building to get to a 1-year-old girl on the third floor.

“Hand me the baby, hand me the baby. We are coming,” Puzynski said as he positioned himself on the banister of the second-floor balcony.

WATCH: Wise County deputy saves woman from burning home

The woman extended the crying baby to him.

“Please, come get me,” she pleaded afterward.

Once the 1-year-old girl was safely lowered to another deputy who was waiting on the ground, fire rescuers brought the mother and grandmother down by ladder.

“There were no casualties in the fire and no deputies were injured,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post . “Just before climbing up the building, Deputy Puzynski took off his outer ballistic vest, which his camera is attached to. It’s an amazing twist of fate that the camera was able to capture what happened next.”

The Orange County Fire Rescue said 24 units were impacted by the blaze.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Boy, 2, Dies After Dad Accidentally Runs Over Him While Parking: 'Tragic Situation,' Police Say

A "tragic situation" unfolded earlier this week in Oklahoma when a father accidentally ran over his young son at their home, according to authorities. Tulsa Police Department officers received calls about an accident around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, they said in a statement. Upon their arrival, they "learned that a man accidentally ran over his 2-year-old son with his Dodge pickup while trying to park in the driveway."
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, FL
Accidents
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Sevier County, TN
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, FL
Sevier County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Sevier County, TN
People

Parents 'Desperately Tried to Rescue' Daughter, 3, Before She Was Swept Over 411-Foot Waterfall

The parents of a 3-year-old girl who died when she fell over a waterfall say she was a "piece of heaven" to everyone who knew her. On Sunday, Nevaeh Jade Newswanger and her family were visiting Whitewater Falls in North Carolina for a hiking trip when the young girl "slipped and fell in the water" while playing in the nearby sand, a GoFundMe set up for the family says.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flaming#Toddler#Orange County Fire Rescue#Apartment Building#Accident#Wfla
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Law & Crime

‘You Like It Right There’: Florida Teacher Arrested and Fired After Video Appears to Show Her Hitting Middle Schooler with Broken Broomstick

A Florida middle school teacher was arrested after allegedly attacking one of her students with the handle of a broken metal broom. Cyntyche Darling Lundy, 49, stands accused of one count of felony child abuse. A warrant was recently issued for her arrest by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and she was arrested on April 22, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Ex-boyfriend of Florida mom, 37, who went missing on Sunday after going to see him to pick up their four-year-old daughter: Cops say they found him and the child 260 miles away three days later

Authorities in Florida have interviewed the ex-boyfriend of a missing mother who was last seen on Sunday night when she went to pick up her four-year-old daughter from the child's father. Detectives from Santa Rosa County traveled to Birmingham, Alabama, on Wednesday and located Marcus Spanevelo and his daughter, Saylor,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJHL

WJHL

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy