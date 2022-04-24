ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

White Sox OF Eloy Jiménez Out 6-8 Weeks With Hamstring Strain

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0twSD6_0fIlwuWF00

Jiménez will be re-evaluated when Chicago returns from its road trip.

The White Sox announced Sunday outfielder Eloy Jiménez will miss at least 6-8 weeks with a right hamstring strain he suffered on Saturday.

“After returning to Chicago, Eloy will undergo further evaluation by White Sox team physicians at Rush and a treatment plan will be put into place,” the team said in a statement.

Chicago also said it will have more information about the injury on Tuesday.

Jiménez’s injury came while running to first base vs. Minnesota during Saturday’s game. After passing the bag, he went to the ground and immediately grabbed his right leg. He had to be carted off the field while exiting the game.

Jiménez also missed significant time with an injury last season. He played 55 games in 2021 due to a torn pectoral muscle, but he made an impact with 10 home runs during that span. So far this season, Jiménez has gotten off to a slow start, with only one home run and a .590 OPS in his first 11 games.

Chicago has been bit by the injury bug to begin the year, including a knee injury for Lance Lynn , an oblique injury for Yoán Moncada , and an elbow injury for Garrett Crochet . The White Sox have gotten off to a 6–8 start entering Sunday after winning 93 games to win the AL Central in 2021.

More MLB Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video: Kyle Schwarber’s Insane Ejection Is Going Viral

Kyle Schwarber certainly got his money’s worth with his ejection from tonight’s Sunday Night Baseball game on ESPN. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger was called out on strikes following a bad call by home plate umpire Angel Hernandez. Hernandez has been having a rough game behind the plate, with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NESN

Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber Opens Up After Going Nuclear On Umpire

Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber reached a breaking point with Angel Hernandez on Sunday night at Citizens Bank Park. Schwarber was ejected in the ninth inning of the Milwaukee-Philadelphia series finale following a very questionable strike-three call from Hernandez. Schwarber was rung up on a Josh Hader fastball that appeared to be both down and outside, causing the eighth-year pro to two-hand slam his bat on the ground. He then fired his helmet to the turf and gave Hernandez an earful before Phillies manager Joe Girardi stepped in.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Phillies release ex-Yankees utility man

Ronald Torreyes is a free man. Again. The Athletic’s Matt Gelb reports “Infielder Ronald Torreyes requested and has been granted his release from his Phillies minor-league deal.”. Want to bet on MLB?. Torreyes had signed with Philadelphia in March, agreeing to a minor-league deal with an invite to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
State
Minnesota State
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Kyle Schwarber’s Wild Ejection

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber holds the early title for “ejection of the year” in Major League Baseball. Sunday night, the Phillies slugger was enraged when home plate umpire Angel Hernandez called him out on a pitch outside. Schwarber was called out on strikes on a full count...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Q 105.7

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
Complex

Colorado Rockies Fan Filmed Punching Women in Brawl Outside Coors Field

Footage taken outside Coors Field in Denver shows a man in a Colorado Rockies hat attacking multiple women in a fight. In the footage, embedded above via TMZ, the man can be seen throwing punches in what appears to be a scuffle between Rockies and Dodgers fans, hitting multiple women in the face. The incident happened shortly after the Rockies’ victory. It’s still unknown if anyone sustained injuries, but one blow seemed to knock a woman to the ground. The man also punched someone else who was already on the ground.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Eloy Jiménez
Person
Garrett Crochet
Person
Lance Lynn
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Empire Sports Media

Yankees might’ve struck gold on 1st base prospect after red-hot start to 2022 season

When the New York Yankees traded relief pitcher Nick Nelson to the Philadelphia Phillies last year, they gained a no-name first baseman, adding him to their farm system. Nelson, who hosts a 5.14 ERA this season over three games, is making his value known at the MLB level. While he’s struggled to some degree, the Yankees cashed in in favor of a younger Prospect in TJ Rumfield.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Infamous Yankees Letter Has Leaked: MLB World Reacts

On Tuesday, SNY insider Andy Martino released a detailed summary of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s infamous letter to the New York Yankees. The Yankees filed a motion for the court to reverse its ruling to have Manfred’s letter to Brian Cashman unsealed. Last week, the Second Circuit Appeals Court rejected the Yankees’ appeal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The White Sox#Rush#Mets
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles say club still working to reach out to alumni after Adam Jones states that team hasn’t invited him to Camden Yards anniversary events

After longtime Orioles center fielder Adam Jones said on 105.7 FM on Sunday that the club hasn’t invited him to any of its planned events for the 30-year anniversary of Camden Yards, an Orioles spokesperson said the team is still working to invite Jones and other notable alumni from the ballpark’s three-decade history. Jones, 36, played for the Orioles from 2008 to 2018. He has hit more home ...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
MLive.com

Tigers option another reliever to Toledo after Sunday’s game

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers optioned right-handed reliever Rony Garcia to Triple-A Toledo following Sunday’s loss to the Colorado Rockies. They will make a corresponding move prior to Tuesday’s game in Minneapolis against the Twins. The Tigers are expected to activate left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin, who pitched a scoreless inning on a rehab outing with Triple-A Toledo on Sunday.
DETROIT, MI
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

63K+
Followers
32K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy