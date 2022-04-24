Waitress at the Oxford Performing Arts Center

On Sunday May 1, 2022 from 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm join the Oxford Performing Arts Center for an exciting award wining show.

WAITRESS: Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as “The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie” and “Betrayed By My Eggs Pie.” When a baking contest in a nearby county — and a satisfying encounter with someone new — show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness. Brought to life by a groundbreaking, all-female creative team, this Tony Award®-nominated hit features original music and lyrics by 7-time Grammy® nominee Sara Bareilles (“Love Song,” “Brave”), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland).

Tickets www.oxfordpac.org/events/detail/waitress-the-musical