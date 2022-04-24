ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

Woman injured in hit-and-run auto-pedestrian incident on SH 64 in Smith County

By Gary Bass
KLTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A woman who had been walking on State Highway 64 was injured when she was struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning, according to the chief of the Dixie Volunteer Fire Department. Chief Matt...

