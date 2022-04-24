Taylor follows her family's example

Taylor (For the Telegraph)

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct inaccuracies by the writer. We regret the error.

ALTON – Faye Walker Taylor of Alton saw what helping others did as a child. Watching her parents and grandparents helping anyone in need with what they were able to inspired her. Her biggest inspiration is her mother, Brooksie Mae Walker.

"My parents and grandparents would always say 'help someone when you’re able you never know who might have to help you,'" Taylor said.

"My mother would always say 'whatever you do, do it from your heart'", she said.

Taylor is a 1975 graduate of Alton High School and attended Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. She is married to Reginald Taylor, has two children; Lisa Taylor and Lorenzo (Denise)Taylor and three grandsons; Jalen, JaMarkus, and Landon.

She is a member of the Deliverance Temple Complex COGIC of Alton Illinois, the NAACP Executive Board, Madison County Leadership Council, Clayton and Virginia Williams Foundation, Back To Mexico Committee, Get Out To Vote Committee, a Precinct Committee Woman and Inner City Gardening For Youth. She has worked for 32 years as a Room Service Ambassador at OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center in Alton.

Her connection YWCA is simple; to inspire the young.

"My connection is to inspire and empower young girls and women to reach their full potential in life and to help fight injustice racism inequality and standing on our constitution that says all men are created equal," she said.

Her future goals are to return to college, earn a sign interpreter degree, and continue to inspire in the community.

"It’s important to keep your moral standards in society, strive had for your dreams, see the beauty within yourself and others, show compassion and help build each other up," she said. "We do need each other."