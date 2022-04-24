Glen Cove woman runs 7 marathons in 7 days in honor of local veterans

A Long Island resident kicked off her journey Sunday to run seven marathons in seven days in honor of local veterans.

Eva Casale, of Glen Cove, is an ultra marathon runner who is using her skills to raise money and awareness for Long Island veterans organizations.

Her journey will span across several Long Island neighborhoods and accumulate to about 184 miles within a week.

News 12's Antoinette Biordi was at the opening ceremony at Huntington Town Hall.