Bucks And Bulls Game 4 Injury Reports

The Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls have announced their injury reports for Game 4.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls are facing off in Chicago on Sunday afternoon for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports.

NBA's official injury report

The Bucks will be without Khris Middleton and George Hill, while the Bulls are without Matt Thomas and Lonzo Ball.

The series is currently 2-1 in favor of the Bucks, who won Game 3 on the road.

The Bucks won the first game, while the Bulls won in a huge upset in the second game.

However, the Bulls could not keep up the momentum at home, and in Game 3 they gave back the momentum to the Bucks.

The Bucks won the NBA Title last season, and finished this season as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

As for the Bulls, they were the sixth seed in the east, and this is the first time that the franchise has been back in the postseason since the 2016-17 season when they had Rajon Rondo, Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler leading the team.

