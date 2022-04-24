ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Piers Morgan leaks footage of Nigel Farage criticizing Donald Trump: 'I do hope it doesn't damage their bromance'

By Joshua Zitser
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GmEjH_0fIluUpt00
Piers Morgan, left, and Nigel Farage, right, in a composite image.

Getty Images

  • Piers Morgan and Nigel Farage are feuding over former President Donald Trump.
  • Morgan claims that Farage almost wrecked his interview with Trump by sending him a "dossier of criticisms."
  • In retaliation, Morgan shared old footage of Farage criticizing Trump.

Piers Morgan shared footage of Nigel Farage criticizing former President Donald Trump in retaliation for an alleged stitch-up by the pro-Brexit broadcaster.

Insider reported that Morgan, who is hosting a show on the new TalkTV network, claimed that Farage, a host on rival network GB News, tried to wreck his interview with Trump.

Morgan claimed that Farage handed a "dossier of criticisms" to Donald Trump Jr. which was, in turn, handed to the former president. The three-page document, detailing Morgan's past criticisms of Trump, reportedly almost caused the former president to cancel minutes before the interview was due to start.

"I always like to return a favor," Morgan said on Twitter, on Friday, announcing that he would be posting footage of Farage speaking "VERY disparagingly" about Trump. "I do hope it doesn't damage their bromance," he added.

Morgan posted the footage , Metro reported, which shows Farage discussing the "real problems" with Trump prior to his 2016 presidential election victory.

"Can you make sure your Dad sees it, ⁦@DonaldJTrumpJr – just thought you should both know what a treacherous disingenuous little snake you're dealing with," Morgan wrote.

Farage says that Trump only has "one gear" and has a "certain sense of anger" about him in the footage.

Farage, who has appeared at rallies with Trump, responded with a tweet expressing his loyalty. "Like millions of American voters, in April 2016, I was still making my mind up," Farage tweeted. "By August 2016, I gave Trump my full support — and I have backed him ever since. Unlike you @PiersMorgan!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14MWnN_0fIluUpt00
US President Donald Trump listens as Nigel Farage (R) speaks during a Make America Great Again rally at Phoenix Goodyear Airport October 28, 2020, in Goodyear, Arizona.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Morgan replied, calling Farage a "duplicitous two-faced weasel." He added, "I dread to think what you've been saying in private about Trump behind his back if this is how you've so disloyally attacked him in public."

Morgan and Farage's public feud began after Farage, a leading figure in the Brexit movement, sided with Trump after the former president's team and accused TalkTV producers of deceptively editing promotional clips , making it appear that Trump angrily walked off the set.

TalkTV is a new British television network operated by News UK, owned by the media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 8

ROFL
2d ago

Pus Gut never deals with upstanding people. Of course they hate each other and talk behind each other’s back. They just use each other as criminals always do

Reply
3
JC
3d ago

I think he likes to argue with people so it gets him in the news

Reply
15
Related
The Atlantic

A Federal Judge Just Told the Truth About Trump

Attorneys, as a class, are not typically well regarded for their writing; not for nothing do we call sentences that are incomprehensible, jargon-laden, or obfuscatory “legalese.” Yet what makes an order from Federal Judge David Carter today important is less its legal ramifications than the simple clarity of the view it offers of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.
POTUS
MSNBC

Jail time? Contempt vote for Trump WH aide who admitted coup plot on live TV

Trump White House aide Peter Navarro faces a Congressional contempt vote for defying the January 6th committee. Navarro was subpoenaed after admitting his plan to overturn the 2020 election, along with Steve Bannon, in a newsworthy interview with MSNBC anchor Ari Melber. The new formal House “contempt report” cites Navarro’s statements and interview with Melber to make the case that he is illegally resisting a lawful subpoena, and has no valid legal privilege to do so. Bannon was previously held in contempt and then indicted for it by the DOJ. In this report, Melber outlines the legal developments regarding Navarro and other matters before the committee.March 29, 2022.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Fox News

MSNBC's Joy Reid claims Trump would be prosecuted by DOJ if he was a Democrat: He’s ‘untouchable’

MSNBC host Joy Reid thinks that former President Donald Trump would be more likely to face prosecution from the Department of Justice (DOJ) if he were a Democrat. On Monday, "The ReidOut" host, during an interview with left-wing legal analyst Joyce Vance, echoed the statements of the Jan. 6 committee when she expressed frustration that Attorney General Merrick Garland had not yet acted on multiple referrals to investigate and prosecute Trump regarding the Capitol riot.
POTUS
Fox News

MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell says Hunter Biden saga has 'a lot of smoke' but calls it 'Trump conspiracy theories'

MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell continues to downplay the Hunter Biden scandal even as multiple news outlets have begun verifying the emails from his laptop that were previously avoided during the 2020 presidential election. Mitchell led a panel discussion on Wednesday condemning former President Trump's remarks in a recent interview urging...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupert Murdoch
Person
Nigel Farage
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Piers Morgan
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bromance#Gb News#Metro
Fox News

A most damaging leak: Biden wants Trump prosecuted

When an attorney general of your party won’t bring charges against someone you like, he is serving the cause of justice and refusing to kowtow to the mob. When an attorney general of the other party declines to bring an indictment against someone you don’t like, he is a wuss who must be beaten up until he does the right thing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Fox News

MSNBC silent as Joy Reid continues pattern of controversial and bizarre remarks

Joy Reid’s MSNBC colleagues are silent as she continues her pattern of controversial and often bizarre or hateful remarks on the liberal network. On Monday, during an interview with failed New York City Mayoral candidate Maya Wiley, the MSNBC host made a comparison between Senate Republicans opposing Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson and past segregationists, the Dixiecrats.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Longtime Republican Rep. Fred Upton, 68, becomes the FOURTH GOP member who voted to impeach Trump to announce he is retiring and won't run for re-election in his Michigan seat

Thirty five-year Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced Monday he will not run for reelection, making him the fourth GOP member who voted to impeach Donald Trump to seek retirement. Upton, 68, has been sent by voters to Congress 18 times. He joins Reps. John Katko of New York,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

95 House Republicans send letter to Merrick Garland demanding a special counsel be appointed to investigate Hunter Biden to ensure there is 'no undue influence' from the White House

A group of 95 House Republicans has written Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding he name a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, accusing the AG of having a conflict of interest on the matter. The letter cites an ongoing federal probe into Hunter's taxes and finances, accusing him of using...
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

474K+
Followers
29K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy