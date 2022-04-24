ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Local teen wins 2nd in American Legion competition finals, awarded over $20k in scholarships

By Ben Gilliam
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dU2NA_0fIlsaFn00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. ( WJHL ) – After rounds of state and regional competitions, one local teen is on her way to a hefty scholarship for her oratory skills this weekend.

Kingsport PD: 7 grenades found in dead man’s safe contained fuses, black powder

According to a press release from the American Legion, Ashley Tuell of Johnson City advanced to the finals stage of the national High School Oratorical Scholarship Program on Saturday.

The Indianapolis championship was decided Sunday after deliveries from the three remaining contestants, and each earned one of three scholarships to the school of their choice:

  • 1st – $25,000
  • 2nd – $22,500
  • 3rd – $20,000

Out of 50 contestants from across the country, Tuell landed as the runner-up to Emma Noble of Birmingham, Alabama. With her 2nd place rank, the Providence Academy junior will receive $22,500 off of her continuing education.

Golden retriever escapes Ukraine to reach new home in Greene County

Tuell’s entry was sponsored by her local Legion Post 24.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Winners chosen in ‘Battle of the Build’ Competition

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Saturday was the big day for the “Battle of the Build Competition” where local high school student teams revealed the projects they’ve been building and working hard on. Outdoor furniture and everything from deck furniture to a playhouse was created. Carter County Schools won the popular vote, as well as first […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WRBL News 3

Tenn. center that hosted 1996 Olympics events burns down

COPPERHILL, Tenn. (AP) – A fire early Tuesday destroyed Tennessee’s Ocoee Whitewater Center, which served as the host site for paddling events during the 1996 Atlanta Summer Olympics. Polk County Emergency Management Agency Director Steve Lofty told the Chattanooga Times Free Press the blaze had engulfed about 90% of the structure by the time a […]
POLK COUNTY, TN
WJHL

TN Powerball winning ticket bought in Knoxville, 150k prize

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person has a significant amount of prize money waiting on them, according to an announcement from the Tennessee Lottery Corporation. Saturday night’s Knoxville Tennessee Lottery drawing matched four out of five white balls purchased by a person in the area, qualifying them for $50,000. Because the player paid an extra […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSFA

Prattville High School’s Ava Cardona wins Christian leadership award

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Some of the best athletes on the field, and best examples off the field, were honored at the Prattville YMCA FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) Leadership Award ceremony Monday. Students from six different Autauga County high schools were honored throughout the night. Each of the six...
PRATTVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
Johnson City, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Kingsport, TN
Kingsport, TN
Sports
State
Alabama State
Johnson City, TN
Sports
Kingsport, TN
Education
City
Johnson City, TN
WJHL

Elizabethton senior signs with Catawba Valley fishing squad

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton High School senior Zeb Roberts will continue angling as he furthers his education. Roberts signed with Catawba Valley Community College in Hickory, North Carolina on Monday. Roberts will join the Red Hawk Nation bass fishing team. You can learn more about the fishing team by clicking here.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Noble
WJHL

Appalachian Highlands Honor Flight veterans welcomed home

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tri-Cities veterans aboard the “Honor Flight” to Washington D.C. returned home Sunday afternoon from an unforgettable experience. The organization takes local veterans to visit war memorials in the nation’s capitol. Al Hughes, or Clarence to some, spent the past couple days in D.C. among fellow veterans reminiscing and remembering. “It was […]
GRAY, TN
WJHL

Nearly $2K raised for slain Fall Branch student

FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Fall Branch Elementary student Jessie Allen was just 7 years old when he and his grandmother were killed in a Chuckey home. While the circumstances surrounding the child’s and 59-year-old Sherry Cole’s deaths remain unclear, the tragic aftermath left behind funeral expenses, which the school hopes to offset with donations. […]
FALL BRANCH, TN
Gettysburg Connection

Tennis players wanted for Gettysburg Benefit Tournament

The YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County is looking for tennis players who want to help those in financial need. The 20th Annual Gettysburg Benefit Tennis Tournament, scheduled for May 21, will benefit the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County Financial Assistance Program. This fund aids residents from all parts of Adams County, allowing recipients to improve their physical and mental health with access to regular exercise and recreation.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Awesome 92.3

SFCC Shooting Sports Team Signs Engemann

The State Fair Community College shooting sports team announced the signing of Ben Engemann, a senior at Gasconade County R-I high school in Hermann. Engemann was active in the Future Farmers of America for four years in high school. Engemann signed his letter of intent to attend SFCC in the...
HERMANN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#The American Legion#Birmingham#Highschool#Kingsport Pd#Providence Academy#Legion Post#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

Coalition for Kids expanding into Washington County Schools

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Coalition for Kids, an after-school program in Johnson City, started like any organization: small. Randy Hensley, the executive director of the organization, said at first they served one school with a staff of one, averaging 25 kids a day. However, over 20 years later, it’s grown to 11 schools, 45 […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kait 8

Gr8 Job: Two Region 8 teams rank high in quiz bowl

CONWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - The 2022 Arkansas Quiz Bowl champions have been decided in the state conference finals. According to a news release, the 5A first-place winner was Batesville, with Valley View being the runner-up. The Arkansas Governor’s Quiz Bowl Association awarded $3,000 in scholarship money to Batesville and $1,500...
BATESVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Kingsport Times-News

Upcoming Events as of April 25

The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. Email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information. Basketball. CAMPS/CLINICS. • DOBYNS-BENNETT BOYS BASKETBALL CAMP, for grades...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

WJHL

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy