Boston, MA

Two kids, two adults hospitalized after flames tear through Mattapan home

By Drew Karedes, Boston 25 News
 3 days ago
MATTAPAN, Mass. — Investigators are searching for the cause of a blaze that ripped through a multi-family home in Mattapan and sent two kids and two adults to the hospital.

The four, who taken away from the scene in ambulances, were treated for smoke inhalation. Fire officials said a total of 17 people, including 10 children, are now without a home after the destructive fire on Deering Road.

Cell phone video taken by a neighbor shows heavy flames consuming the third floor porch and the attic. Neighbors evacuated onto the sidewalk out of concern that the fire may spread to their homes.

“The smoke was high and spreading everywhere. Pieces were falling in our backyard,” said neighbor Janique Gordon.

Smoke and intense heat caused some damage to neighboring properties, but firefighters prevented the flames from spreading to other residences. The flames had been knocked down by 11 a.m. on Sunday.

The Red Cross of Massachusetts is helping to find housing for all 17 residents who were displaced.

