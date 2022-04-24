Chicago Radar: Track Possible Severe Weather With Live Doppler 5

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the risk of severe storms in the late afternoon, mainly south of Chicago and all of NW Indiana into Michigan. The risk level was raised to SLIGHT overnight by the Storm Prediction Center. The risks include damaging wind, hail, and even an isolated tornado. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Newton and Jasper Counties in Indiana until 7 p.m. It'll be a bit cooler, breezy, with some rain and scattered storms today. The high temperature will be cooler but remains well above the norm. Rain ends later in the afternoon to the north. If we're lucky we...

