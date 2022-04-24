ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyson Fury celebrates devastating knockout victory over Dillian Whyte with massive buffet at BBQ restaurant in Chigwell - with Joseph Parker, Mark Wright and younger brother Tommy among others at star-studded meal

By Kieran Jackson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Tyson Fury celebrated in style on Sunday after his devastating knockout win over Dillian Whyte with a massive buffet with friends and family at a barbecue restaurant in Chigwell, Essex.

The Gypsy King remained undefeated and retained his world heavyweight title in front of a record British crowd of 94,000 fans at Wembley courtesy of a brutal uppercut that thudded off the challenger's chin and sent him tumbling to the canvas.

Fury insisted afterwards that he would retire from boxing but with the rumour-mill still swirling, the 33-year-old enjoyed some champagne and a meal at Sheesh Restaurant in Chigwell, alongside some famous names.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QiZWs_0fIlo9H100
Tyson Fury celebrated in style on Sunday after his devastating knockout win over Dillian Whyte
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aFvIg_0fIlo9H100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oovy0_0fIlo9H100
Joseph Parker (L) was present at the meal as was reality star Mark Wright (R) at the restaurant 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yhslg_0fIlo9H100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CJbjH_0fIlo9H100
Fury was served champagne as he entered the restaurant with wife Paris 

With wife Paris and father John in attendance, younger brother Tommy also enjoyed a burger, claiming: 'I've been waiting 12 weeks for this!'

Tommy stretched his pro record to 8-0 by winning his fight on the undercard at Wembley last night.

Also in attendance was New Zealand heavyweight fighter Joseph Parker, who has been Fury's training partner throughout his camp for the Whyte fight.

In a series of photos on the Instagram page of Sheesh's restaurant, reality star and radio DJ Mark Wright was also snapped with the WBC heavyweight champion.

Victory keeps Fury, the WBC titlist, on course for the undisputed crown but afterwards the 33-year-old said he could now hang up his gloves after a 'fairytale few years'.

'I have to be a man of my word. I think this is it,' Fury said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e66Qx_0fIlo9H100
The Gypsy King ranked the decisive uppercut as the finest punch of his professional career
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kn5dr_0fIlo9H100
But he reiterated his intention to retire from boxing after he stopped Whyte in the sixth round

'This might be the final curtain for the Gypsy King. What a way to go out... I've fulfilled everything I've wanted to achieve, I'm going to retire as only the second heavyweight champion after Rocky Marciano to retire undefeated.'

Fury, who hinted at future exhibition fights and even a switch to Mixed Martial Arts and WWE, added: 'I promised my lovely wife Paris of 14 years that after the (Deontay) Wilder third fight, that would be it. And I meant it. We had a war. It was a great trilogy.

'But I got offered to fight at Wembley at home, and I believe that I owed it to the fans, I owed it to every person in the United Kingdom to come here and fight at Wembley. Now it's all done.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5QOY_0fIlo9H100
Younger brother Tommy also enjoyed a burger, claiming: 'I've been waiting 12 weeks for this!'

