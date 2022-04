Silver linings, am I right? If you’re a Chicago Bulls fan, maybe this quote will pick you up! “The Chicago Bulls are almost there. Maybe next year.” Yesterday afternoon, the Chicago Bulls were blown out at home once again by their division foe Milwaukee Bucks. The Bulls have not had an answer for the Bucks’ length or intensity on the court outside of a game two win.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO