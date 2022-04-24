ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Psychiatrist discusses how to combat rise in school violence

By Shelley Orman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — Violence is on the rise in Baltimore area schools. One city high school had three separate incidents last week, leaving two students stabbed and one robbed at gunpoint. A fourth student was found with a loaded gun in school. Safety is top of mind for...

Comments / 11

Baltimore Baby Girl
3d ago

Stop having kids by multiple baby daddies at 13 and let them run the streets?

Mary Jane Brutzman
2d ago

Parents needed to know what their kids are bringing to school, why they needed a knife, why they carry a weapon with more bullets them police have. The school system did not make any of their student s do stop expecting the school to raise them.

