16-year-old girl in critical condition after shooting at Biloxi party

A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition after police said she was shot at a large gathering of teenagers in Biloxi Saturday night.

Police said they received multiple 911 calls at 11:09 p.m. about a shooting near Rachel Drive and Terrace Court. That’s an area of the city south of Interstate 10, and less than a couple of miles from Biloxi High School.

Officers found the teen girl shot in the head after arriving at the scene.

She was removed from a vehicle and taken to a local hospital, police said.

An initial investigation found a large group of teenagers were at a party at a home on the 800 block of Terrace Court.

Police said an argument broke out, and at least two guns were fired as people were leaving the home and neighborhood.

Several vehicles and a house were struck by bullets, police said in a press release.

Police said most teens had left the scene prior to the arrival of officers.

An investigation is ongoing.