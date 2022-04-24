ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

16-year-old girl in critical condition after shooting at Biloxi party

By Blake Kaplan
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 3 days ago

A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition after police said she was shot at a large gathering of teenagers in Biloxi Saturday night.

Police said they received multiple 911 calls at 11:09 p.m. about a shooting near Rachel Drive and Terrace Court. That’s an area of the city south of Interstate 10, and less than a couple of miles from Biloxi High School.

Officers found the teen girl shot in the head after arriving at the scene.

She was removed from a vehicle and taken to a local hospital, police said.

An initial investigation found a large group of teenagers were at a party at a home on the 800 block of Terrace Court.

Police said an argument broke out, and at least two guns were fired as people were leaving the home and neighborhood.

Several vehicles and a house were struck by bullets, police said in a press release.

Police said most teens had left the scene prior to the arrival of officers.

An investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

12-year-old arrested for shooting and killing classmate at school

A 12-year-old child died after a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Greenville News that the child who was killed was Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson. He was shot at least once in the school by another 12-year-old student who has been arrested. A coroner confirmed Friday that Jamari was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.The student who allegedly shot Jamari left the school after the shooting and was found hiding under a deck at a nearby home, the sheriff's office said. The boy is expected to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Biloxi, MS
Biloxi, MS
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Police#Violent Crime#Terrace Court#Biloxi High School
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Law & Crime

‘You Like It Right There’: Florida Teacher Arrested and Fired After Video Appears to Show Her Hitting Middle Schooler with Broken Broomstick

A Florida middle school teacher was arrested after allegedly attacking one of her students with the handle of a broken metal broom. Cyntyche Darling Lundy, 49, stands accused of one count of felony child abuse. A warrant was recently issued for her arrest by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and she was arrested on April 22, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NOLA.com

Body pulled from Lake Pontchartrain on Sunday afternoon, Coast Guard confirms

The U.S. Coast Guard recovered a body from Lake Pontchartrain Sunday afternoon, petty officer Gabriel Wisdom confirmed. Larry Rayford, 66, was found dead in the waters, according to the New Orleans coroner. His cause and manner of death is under investigation. Wisdom did not specify the exact time or location where Rayford's body was found.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi, MS
98
Followers
43
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.

 https://www.sunherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy