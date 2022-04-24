Crawfish Boil Benefit
On April 30, 2022 the Dark Horse Saloon and Bama Bayou join up to host a benefit for Crystal Barnet. Doors will open at 2:00 pm and live music will play all day. From 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm Joshua Murphy will play. 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm Logan Rhodes, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm Brad Burke. 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm Cody Barnette. Last, but not least. 9:00 – 12:00 am Bo Jones.
Crawfish provided by Bama Bayou for Donations.
50/50 Drawing and prize raffle at 9:00 pm.
For more information, please contact the organizers.
