Calhoun County, AL

Crawfish Boil Benefit

Calhoun County Journal
 3 days ago

Calhoun Journal

April 24, 2022

Local Events

On April 30, 2022 the Dark Horse Saloon and Bama Bayou join up to host a benefit for Crystal Barnet. Doors will open at 2:00 pm and live music will play all day. From 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm Joshua Murphy will play. 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm Logan Rhodes, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm Brad Burke. 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm Cody Barnette. Last, but not least. 9:00 – 12:00 am Bo Jones.

Crawfish provided by Bama Bayou for Donations.

50/50 Drawing and prize raffle at 9:00 pm.

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here

Related
Calhoun County Journal

Spring Fling 2022 Calhoun County Fair

The Calhoun County Fair Spring will be held April 26 – 30, 2022! Join for rides, games, food, and family fun! Midway rides by James Gang Amusements!Located at the Calhoun County Ag Center4500 Bynum Leatherwood RoadAnniston, AL 36206Gates open at 6PM nightly! Prices and special nightly events are listed below:
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Todd Owens Live in Oxford

If you are looking for great food and music Hooligan Harley-Davidson is the place to be on Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Each Saturday Hooligan’s sponsors a free event open to the public. This is a fun event to relax and enjoy a great group of people.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Anniston Hosts Coffee House Book Chat

On Thursday, April 28, 2022 from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County hosts their monthly book chat. Enjoy Mystery and Suspense? Join the Coffee House Book Chat on the last Thursday of every month.The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Game Night in Anniston

On Thursday, April 28, 2022 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm come show off your gaming skills at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Offered the 4th Thursday of each month. Enjoy board games, card games, party games and more! Along with Virtual Reality (for ages 13+). You name it; we’ll be playing it. Bring your friends or make new ones. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Sherry Blanton’s – “I Have A Pot Problem” is Back

On Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 2pm Sherry Blanton will present “I Have A Pot Problem” at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Sherry enjoys creating beautiful gardens. She is as enthusiastic about the containers as she is about the plants! Learn how satisfying it s to garden in containers! This event is free and open to the public. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Superhero Day at Jacksonville Public Library

Come live your superhero dreams on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the Jacksonville Public Library (JPL). From 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm Come to JPL Saturday April 30th, 12-2pm for Superhero Day! Dress up for our costume contest, play games, and have your picture taken with Spider-Man! All ages are welcome. Contact the library at 256-435-6332 with any questions. Jacksonville Public Library hosts several clubs and organizations that are open to the public and most meet monthly. If you are interested in joining one of these clubs, check out the club Facebook group/page or call the library for more information.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Little Explorers Preschool Program

Today is the Little Explorers Preschool Program at the Anniston Museum of Natural History from 10:30 am to 11:00 am. The Anniston Museum of Natural History is the perfect place to keep your preschooler entertained and engaged, all while learning about the world around them. Every Tuesday, our Education team will encourage curiosity, exploration, and learning through play with stories, activities, and crafts about the natural world. Each week, a new subject will be explored, and animal ambassadors will drop in periodically to help out! Following the program, parents and caregivers are encouraged to explore the museum with their children and learn more about the day’s topic in our exhibit halls. At the Anniston Museum of Natural History, come face-to-face with prehistoric predators, go spelunking in a replica Alabama cave, stroll the African savanna, and visit Ptolemaic-era mummies.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Petting Zoo at the Spring Fling

When you visit the local Fair make sure you stop by the petting zoo. Starting today and lasting through the 30th the petting zoo at the Calhoun County Spring Fling will have mini horses, llama, alpaca, pig, goats, sheep, highland cow, and more. The petting zoo is hosted by Dustbunnies and Dog Hair. Dustbunnies and Dog Hair is an animal sanctuary/ hobby farm. They currently have alpacas, llamas, horses, donkeys, mules, sheep, goats, pigs, and of course dogs.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
