ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

After Utah decriminalized polygamy, some see a culture shift

By BEN WINSLOW
Houston Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHILDALE, Utah (AP) — Marion Timpson’s own marriages reflect Utah’s recent legal battles over polygamy. “I married Holly in 2005 and Katie in 2013, and I married Lisa in 2014,” the polygamist told FOX 13 News, referring to his wives. One of his marriages took...

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Arizona State
Local
Utah Society
City
Hildale, UT
State
Utah State
CNET

Happy 4/20: Here's Where Marijuana Is Legal

Instead of giving away ice cream on 4/20, Ben & Jerry's is encouraging its fans to call on the Senate to pass the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, which would legalize cannabis on the federal level, expunge the records of nonviolent offenders and fund social and criminal-justice programs in communities most impacted by overpolicing.
FOOD & DRINKS
Vox

Federal marijuana legalization is stopped in its tracks

Part of the Drugs Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. It has been nearly a decade since the first time a majority of Americans supported legalizing cannabis. Two years ago, that number reached a record high, according to Gallup, with 68 percent supporting marijuana legalization — a number that has held steady since. That same year, as the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the country in March 2020, medical marijuana businesses were declared essential, allowing them to remain open along with pharmacies and grocery stores. It was a triumph for legalization advocates. As the New York Times reported, it was “official recognition that for some Americans, cannabis is as necessary as milk and bread.”
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Shurtleff
Person
Deidre Henderson
Person
Warren Jeffs
Majic 93.3

Your Marriage May Not Last If You Live In Arkansas

Well, it looks like Arkansas is leading the nation in another statistic, divorce. Arkansas leads the United States when it comes to the divorce rate. In an article on the World Population Review website they had this to say about the alarmingly high divorce rate in Arkansas:. Arkansas has the...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah State Legislature#Polygamy#Ap#Fox 13 News#The Utah Legislature#The Utah Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Washington Examiner

Colorado moves to cast itself as the anti-Florida

A public feud brewing between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his Colorado counterpart Gov. Jared Polis could be used by the latter to cement the Centennial State as the country's anti-Florida stronghold. The Florida Republican has leveled criticism and threats of retaliation against Disney and Twitter in recent weeks, prompting...
COLORADO STATE
Washingtonian.com

Child Marriage Is Banned in Maryland

Yesterday, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan signed a law banning child marriage—a prohibition that many residents were likely surprised to learn wasn’t already on the books. Prior to this law, marriage was legal starting at age 15. Now, 15 and 16-year-olds can no longer get married in Maryland. And at 17, you can get married only with parental consent and the blessing of a court.
MARYLAND STATE
Reason.com

He Faces 10 Years to Life for Selling Pot, a Legal Business in Most States

Jonathan Wall, a 26-year-old cannabis entrepreneur, has been confined at a federal supermax facility in Maryland for nearly 20 months, awaiting a May 2 trial that could send him to prison for life. Wall is accused of transporting more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana from California, where cannabis is legal for recreational use, to Maryland, which allows only medical use.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy