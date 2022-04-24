ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 killed in Cedar City plane crash

By Gephardt Daily Staff
Gephardt Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIRON COUNTY, Utah, April 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Iron County officials responded to the scene of a reported fire east of Cedar City on Saturday, and found a small plane had crashed, killing all four people on board. The call came...

gephardtdaily.com

