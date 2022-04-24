Survivors of sexual violence speak at human trafficking summit in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – A summit was held in Salt Lake City highlighting the fight against child sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

Influential leaders spoke on the importance of protecting children and survivors of sexual abuse, and many survivors spoke on their feelings, finding healing in the process.

“Society said to me that, if you go through certain experiences, you should feel a certain amount of shame,” said Kara Robinson Chamberlain, Survivor Leader and Author.

Tanya Gould, Survivor Leader and Director at Virginia’s Office of Attorney General, stated, “I’m not just that girl that was kidnapped, there’s so much more to me.”

The summit, which goes by the slogan, “Surviving Sexual Violence and Choosing a Path Forward,” was hosted by the Maloof Foundation .

If you or anyone you know has information about possible human trafficking, you can help by calling the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.