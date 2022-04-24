Craig Damon will become the 11th Executive Director of the FHSAA

In a vote by the Florida High School Activities Association Board of Directors on Saturday night, Craig Damon was unanimously elected to become the next Executive Director of the FHSAA .

Damon will succeed George Tomyn, who is retiring after five years in the role, pending the conclusion of contract negotiations between Damon, FHSAA President Doug Dodd, and the Association’s legal counsel. He will become just the 11th Executive Director since the FHSAA’s founding in 1920.

Damon currently serves as an Associate Executive Director, overseeing the FHSAA’s eligibility and compliance division, and has been on the FHSAA staff since 2013. He has a total of 29 years of experience in interscholastic athletics. Prior to joining the Florida state athletic governing body, he served as a teacher, dean, athletic director and football coach at North Marion High School in his hometown of Ocala, Fla.

As the head football coach at North Marion, he posted a career record of 111-48 and reached the state playoffs 13 times in 13 seasons. His Colts’ teams won 10 district championships and he won 17 playoff games. He also played for the Colts in the mid 1980s earning all-area honors as a running back and had a stint as an assistant coach with the program before becoming head coach in 2000. Prior to Damon becoming head coach, North Marion had won just two district titles and made five playoff appearances.

“The Board followed a guided process to hire an exceptional candidate to be the next Executive Director of the FHSAA,” said Dodd in a release on the FHSAA website. “From the application process through the final interviews, board members worked diligently to select a well-qualified and experienced candidate in Craig Damon. I am confident he will continue to advance our Association in the years to come and serve our student-athletes well.”

The FHSAA sanctions 14 interscholastic sports programs and recognizes seven others, for nearly 800 member schools in the state of Florida.