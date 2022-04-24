ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Week in Pennsylvania: Conor Lamb

By Dennis Owens, James Wesser
(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics.

In this week’s episode, Owens talks to analysts Danielle Gross and Chris Nicholas about the Pennsylvania democratic senate debate that occurred on Thursday, April 21. He will then speak on how acting health secretary Keara Klinepeter resigned in the last week and who will be replacing her.

Owens will then be joined by Conor Lamb, a candidate for the Democratic primary race for U.S Senate.

Pennsylvania Democratic U.S. Senate Debate: Key takeaways

Then, analysts Chris Nicholas and Danielle Gross join in on the conversation with Conor Lamb.

You can watch the show in the player above.

