Multi-vehicle crash on I-95 James River Bridge causes delays

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on the James River Interstate Bridge caused lane closures and delays for motorists on I-95 North on Sunday.

According to VDOT traffic alerts, the multi-vehicle crash occurred around 11:54 p.m.

The crash occurred on the James River Interstate Bridge after the Maury Street exit.

The north left shoulder, left lane and center lane were closed as first responders tended to the scene.

Backups for northbound traffic were approximately 2.5 miles.

At around 12:55 p.m. the lanes were reopened and traffic returned to normal sometime soon after.







