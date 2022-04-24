ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisa County, VA

Multi-vehicle crash on I-95 James River Bridge causes delays

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on the James River Interstate Bridge caused lane closures and delays for motorists on I-95 North on Sunday.

According to VDOT traffic alerts, the multi-vehicle crash occurred around 11:54 p.m.

The crash occurred on the James River Interstate Bridge after the Maury Street exit.

The north left shoulder, left lane and center lane were closed as first responders tended to the scene.

Mobile home fire in Louisa County forces residents out

Backups for northbound traffic were approximately 2.5 miles.

At around 12:55 p.m. the lanes were reopened and traffic returned to normal sometime soon after.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35bUE8_0fIlZAtC00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j782w_0fIlZAtC00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g75qq_0fIlZAtC00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 3

Beelover
3d ago

Always has and always will be a very bad area on 95... Twist and turns and everybody driving like Nascar drivers without Nascar skills lol🤣🤣🤣

Reply(1)
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisa County, VA
Traffic
Local
Virginia Traffic
County
Louisa County, VA
City
Richmond, VA
WSLS

16-year-old Forest girl dies in crash on Route 460

FOREST, Va. – A crash claimed the life of a 16-year-old Forest girl on Wednesday, April 20, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say the crash happened at about 9:54 p.m. on Route 460 near Sulphur Spring Road and involved Bella G. Elder. State Police reports that Elder was...
FOREST, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#James River Bridge#Interstate 95#Traffic Camera#Traffic Accident#Vdot
WDVM 25

One dead after car and motorcycle crash

At around 9 a.m., Sunday, Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) deputies went to the 11500 Gas House Pike block of New Market, for an accident involving a motorcycle and another car. The man driving the motorcycle 55-year-old Valentins Alksnis III, of Mount Airy, Md, was thrown from his bike and pronounced dead at the scene according to the news release.
NEW MARKET, MD
WHSV

All lanes of Virginia Avenue closed because of fatal wreck

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: The Harrisonburg Police Department has been informed that the motorcycle driver involved in this evening’s wreck is deceased. All lanes of Virginia Avenue in the area of Harmony Square shopping center are currently closed due to a wreck involving a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle that occurred around 5:45 p.m., according to Michael Parks with the City of Harrisonburg.
HARRISONBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy