With Zach LaVine now out, the Chicago Bulls are going to be at considerably less than full strength in Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks tomorrow night. LaVine was put into league COVID-19 protocols on Tuesday, according to NBA insider Shams Charania. Chicago is already without Lonzo Ball (knee) and could be missing Alex Caruso (concussion protocol) as well on Wednesday.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO