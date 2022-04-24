ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Police: Man shoots performer after scare at haunted house attraction

By WKRC
WKRC
 3 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WKRC) - A man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly shot a performer who scared him at a haunted house attraction. According to police, 39-year-old Keal Brown and his family visited the Hollywood Wax Museum Outbreak zombie experience...

local12.com

Comments / 0

