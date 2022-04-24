Police: Man shoots performer after scare at haunted house attraction

Spring break is supposed to be a time to kick back and have fun with your friends while taking a break from your schoolwork, and that's just what 17-year-old Brittanee Marie Drexel intended to do 13 years ago. Brittanee was from the Rochester area in New York, and she packed up her bags, hopped in the car with some of her friends, and made the long drive down to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to have some fun. Brittanee's mom Dawn had not thought this trip was a good idea, and she told Brittanee she was not allowed to go, but Brittanee didn't want to miss out...

