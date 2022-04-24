ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Keke Palmer Asks Fans to Respect Her Personal Boundaries

By Sabienna Bowman
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Emmy-winner Keke Palmer is asking fans to respect her personal boundaries after her privacy was violated during a recent encounter with a persistent fan. On Saturday, the actress and singer opened up about a person who approached her for a photo at a bar. In her tweet, Palmer said she politely...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 6

Related
TODAY.com

KeKe Palmer slammed for April Fools' pregnancy joke: 'This ain't it'

Danger, danger. Keke Palmer is in hot water. The 28-year-old actor and media personality received backlash from her fans and followers when she joked about being pregnant on April Fools' Day, a joke widely characterized as being inappropriate. Palmer's prank started when she shared a mirror selfie of herself holding...
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Keke Palmer discusses how her privacy was violated by a fan

Actress KeKe Palmer is in a state of emotional distress after her privacy was violated by a fan recently, and she shared her disquietude with her fans. Palmer, the incandescent star of such movie fare as Akeelah and the Bee, Barbershop: The Next Cut, Pimp and Hustlers, said she was grappling with the fact that a fan refused her polite “no” when demanding a selfie recently.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Seales
Person
Yvonne Orji
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Becky G
Person
Keke Palmer
OK! Magazine

Keke Palmer Tells Fans 'No Means No' After Unsettling Encounter — See The Details!

No means no.Celebrity status has its perks, but it also comes with a lot of unwanted attention. Keke Palmer took to social media to explain an unsettling situation she experienced in which a fan violated her privacy, as she also encouraged her followers to remember to always respect boundaries. "No means no, even when it doesn’t pertain to sex," the Akeelah and the Bee actress wrote via Twitter on Saturday, April 23. She went on to describe an incident when she was out in public and a fan wouldn't leave her alone. KEKE PALMER & BOYFRIEND DARIUS JACKSON SPARK BREAKUP...
CELEBRITIES
People

John Legend Says He's 'Truly Jealous' of 3-Year-Old Son Miles' Look at the 2022 Grammys

On Sunday, the 43-year-old singer and wife Chrissy Teigen attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards with their two kids, daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3. Legend, who gave a special performance at the event to raise awareness for the war in Ukraine, later posted an adorable side-by-side photo comparing his and Teigen's awards show outfits to his kids' snazzy looks.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Wesley Snipes' Thin Frame At The 2022 Oscars Concerns Fans: 'I Hope He Is OK'

Wesley Snipes' thin frame at the 2022 Oscars has fans concerned for his well-being following the actor's red carpet appearance. "Is #WesleySnipes ok? He’s lost a lot of weight and even his voice sounds breathy. #Oscars Hopefully all is well," one worried social media user tweeted as the show aired on Sunday.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Boundaries
BET

Bishop TD Jakes Says This Is The Most Crippling Sin Society Is Dealing With Today

Bishop TD Jakes is releasing his next two Lifetime films under his Seven Deadly Sins Saga banner and will unravel all of the ins and outs of Wrath and Greed. Sitting alongside Derrick Williams and Shaun Robinson as executive producers, the upcoming Seven Deadly Sins anthology, based on the books by Victoria Christopher Murray, will debut on Lifetime on April 16 and April 23.
MOVIES
urbanbellemag.com

RHOA Drama: Todd Tucker Calls out Kandi Burruss’ Daughter + Kenya Moore & Kandi Clash

Kenya Moore is back on bad terms with Marlo Hampton. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans have been hearing a lot of rumors about the upcoming season. In fact, reports claimed that multiple feuds took place during filming. And one of the biggest feuds fans will see unfold will take place between Kenya Moore and Marlo Hampton. During season 13, Marlo and Kenya were able to hash things out. Both apologized for the nasty things they have said and done in the past. Marlo even admitted that she understands she went too far when she taunted Kenya about not having a relationship with her mother. In return, Kenya apologized for taking over Marlo’s wig launch event.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
realitytitbit.com

Kandi Burruss' brother passed away at 22 years old in a tragic accident

Kandi Burruss found fame as a member of R&B group Xscape. She went on to release some solo songs such as Don’t Think I’m Not and she also wrote some huge hits for other groups including TLC’s No Scrubs. Nowadays, Kandi may be best known for being a cast member on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

JT Did Not Hold Back After Being Asked About Britney’s Pregnancy

Applause (and maybe some stomping?) is in order. Britney Spears is expecting her first child with boyfriend Sam Asghari. The “Baby One More Time” singer — sorry, had to! — made the exciting pregnancy announcement on Instagram on April 11. By April 12, Asghari had confirmed his new status as father-to-be. Although there’s still a lot we do not know (and Spears’ post was a bit cryptic and confusing), it certainly sounds like the couple is excited about becoming parents together. (Spears already has two children, Sean Preston and Jayden James, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline.) However, it doesn’t sound like everyone is thrilled for the couple — at the very least, they’re not thrilled about being questioned about it. Justin Timberlake’s reaction to a question about Spears’ pregnancy seemed pretty angry.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown’s Kids: Meet His 3 Precious Little Ones

Chris Brown is the proud papa of three different kids with three different women. Find out all about his adorable brood here!. Chris Brown has been on top of the R&B scene since his first single “Run It” took over the Billboard charts in 2005. The singer, songwriter, dancer and actor has continued to release hit after hit album, including 2011’s F.A.M.E, which garnered him the Grammy for Best R&B Album. HIs latest offering include singles off his highly anticipated tenth studio album Breezy, which is expected to be released in the summer of 2022.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
50K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy