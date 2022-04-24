Adam Haseley starting for White Sox on Sunday

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday. Reynolds has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the team has placed him on the injured list, sidelining him for at least 5 days - or sooner, if he produces two negative tests. Teammate Cole Tucker was also placed on the COVID-19 IL. Jack Suwinski and Tucupita Marcano have been called up from Double-A Altoona.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO