Adam Haseley starting for White Sox on Sunday

On Tuesday, SNY insider Andy Martino released a detailed summary of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s infamous letter to the New York Yankees. The Yankees filed a motion for the court to reverse its ruling to have Manfred’s letter to Brian Cashman unsealed. Last week, the Second Circuit Appeals Court rejected the Yankees’ appeal.
Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Jose Herrera is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Herrera is getting the nod behind the plate while batting ninth in the order versus Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin. Our models project Herrera for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Sergio Alcantara is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Alcantara is getting the nod at third base, batting seventh in the order versus Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin. Our models project Alcantara for 0.6 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
Houston Astros outfielder Jose Siri is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Siri is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Rangers starter Taylor Hearn. Our models project Siri for 1.1 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI and 11.8 FanDuel points.
With production being highly variable on a night-to-night basis, daily fantasy baseball plays a bit differently than other sports. As a result of this, the primary method of selecting hitters is to "stack" certain teams in good spots to produce. Most of the top stacks on a given day come with hefty salaries. In addition to that, a vast majority of pitchers with the upside to win tournaments are high-salaried hurlers.
On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Jack Suwinski will start Tuesday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Suwinski was called up from Double-A Altoona to replace Bryan Reynolds - who is on the COVID-19 injured list - on the active roster. And in his first day in the bigs, Suwinski will draw the start. He's getting the nod in right field, batting eighth in the order versus Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff.
San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Daulton Jefferies and the Oakland Athletics. Bart is starting at catcher over Curt Casali and hitting ninth. The Giants have been alternating starts between the two backstops for every game since April 16. numberFire’s...
New York Mets infielder/outfielder Dominic Smith is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Smith will start at first base on Tuesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Jordan Hicks and the Cardinals. Robinson Cano returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Smith for 8.3 FanDuel...
Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers (knee) is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers. Jeffers was scratched from Sunday's lineup with a knee problem and the Twins had Monday off, but he is back in action for Tuesday's matchup. Jeffers is replacing Jose Godoy behind the dish and hitting eighth.
Kansas City Royals infielder Adalberto Mondesi is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Mondesi will move to the bench on Wednesday with Edward Olivares starting in right field and Nicky Lopez moving to shortstop. Olivares will bat eighth versus right-hander Dylan Cease and Chicago.
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday. Reynolds has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the team has placed him on the injured list, sidelining him for at least 5 days - or sooner, if he produces two negative tests. Teammate Cole Tucker was also placed on the COVID-19 IL. Jack Suwinski and Tucupita Marcano have been called up from Double-A Altoona.
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Triston McKenzie and the Cleveland Guardians. Brandon Marsh (illness) is replacing Adell in left field and hitting sixth. numberFire’s models project Marsh for 9.8 FanDuel points on Tuesday, and he has a $3,100...
Texas Rangers infielder Charlie Culberson is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Culberson will move to the bench on Tuesday with Willie Calhoun filling the designated hitter role. Calhoun will bat sixth versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Houston. numberFire's models project Calhoun for 7.9...
Los Angeles Angels infielder Tyler Wade is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Triston McKenzie and the Cleveland Guardians. The Angels are holding Wade out of the lineup against a right-hander for the second time this season. Andrew Velazquez is replacing Wade at shortstop and hitting ninth.
Chicago White Sox outfielder A.J. Pollock is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Pollock will move to the bench on Wednesday with Gavin Sheets starting in right field. Sheets will bat third versus right-hander Zack Greinke and the Royals. numberFire's models project Sheets...
Oakland Athletics outfielder Cristian Pache is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Pache will start in center field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Carlos Rodon and the Giants. Mickey McDonald returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Pache for 7.2 FanDuel points...
Oakland Athletics infielder Christian Bethancourt is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Bethancourt will start at first base on Tuesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Carlos Rodon and the Giants. Seth Brown returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bethancourt for 7.3 FanDuel points...
Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Brantley is being replaced at designated hitter by Yordan Alvarez versus Rangers starter Taylor Hearn. In 67 plate appearances this season, Brantley has a .311 batting average with an .823 OPS, 2 home runs,...
Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera is back in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Chris Paddack and the Minnesota Twins. The Tigers gave Cabrera the day off Sunday after he recorded his 3,000th career hit on Saturday. He is back at DH and the cleanup spot for Tuesday's opener. Austin Meadows is shifting to left field in place of an idle Eric Haase.
