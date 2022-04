UFC star Nate Diaz has sent another frustrated message to the promotion after ruling out a third Conor McGregor fight. While Nate Diaz has always been a fan favourite in mixed martial arts, his profile was really taken to the next level back in 2016 as a result of his two-fight series with Conor McGregor. It was clear from the word go that these two individuals simply didn’t like one another and when they fought, they produced magic in the cage and both took home one victory each.

