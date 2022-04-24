ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Judge to rule on dueling restraining orders between UCF senior, OPD officer

By Desiree Stennett Orlando
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RsAao_0fIlOdcA00

For months, Isabelle Meunier says she has been trying to avoid Orlando police Officer Zachary Price. But he is everywhere, she said.

He would sign up for off-duty security details at the hospital where she works, an outdoor venue near her apartment, the country club where her parents live and at a bar she frequents, she said. He gets his coffee at the shop where she studies. And he’s often assigned to direct traffic on the busy road outside her apartment complex. When he’s there, Meunier, a 24-year-old senior at University of Central Florida, said she can see his patrol car’s emergency lights from her window.

“I asked him if he would hurt me,” Meunier told the Orlando Sentinel in a recent interview. “He told me that his body camera would turn on automatically if he unholstered his weapon.” At the time, she said, Price, 30, was armed and dressed in his Orlando Police Department uniform. Meunier took the comment as a threat.

At a hearing scheduled for Monday, a judge will rule on whether the two must legally stay apart.

Last month, Meunier filed an internal affairs complaint at the Orlando Police Department in an attempt to get Price’s assignment changed so he would no longer be patrolling in her neighborhood. Days later, Price filed for an injunction accusing Meunier of cyberstalking, referencing a TikTok video she posted about an affair she says they had.

Meunier has since filed for her own injunction saying that Price threatened to release nude photos of her and told her that if she didn’t speak to him, he’d find a reason to arrest her.

That claim is “absolutely false,” said Kelly Hedum, Price’s attorney. “Absolutely and categorically false. Never happened.”

Hedum did not comment on the other allegations but said she believes Price will prevail in court.

Meunier said she filed for the injunction after she was told that the IA complaint likely would not result in punishment or a change in assignment for Price.

“They won’t even consider moving his districts,” Meunier said. “I’m not going after his job, I wasn’t trying to ruin his life. I just wanted him not allowed in my area. … I just don’t want that anymore. And as a police officer, he can be there. They are continuing to enable him to do what he wants.”

The Internal Affairs investigation into Meunier’s claims ended Tuesday, about one month after she filed the complaint.

Police interviewed Meunier and reviewed six screenshots including text messages from Price and from several other phone numbers that Meunier said she believed Price used to contact her after she blocked his phone number.

In one exchange with Price, she asked him to delete the photos and, after asking about her sudden concern, he did not respond to say whether or not he planned to delete them. In texts from unknown numbers, one message said Meuiner “should be embarrassed” and called her “pathetic.” In an IA interview, Meunier said she believed those texts also came from Price, according to a transcript of the interview.

IA did not interview Price because “based on what (Meunier) disclosed, there was no indication a violation of policy,” said Heidi Rodriguez, OPD spokesperson.

In an investigative summary, IA Investigator Christopher Carty concluded that the text messages “depict casual conversation.” Price, who has worked at OPD for two years, was cleared of wrongdoing.

According to Meunier, the two met while Price was working an off-duty shift at the hospital where Meunier works in late Spring 2020. Meunier said Price started to flirt with her soon after meeting but she was in a relationship at the time. The two were friends, then became romantic the following summer after her relationship ended, she said. By the Fall, Meunier said she learned Price was married and expecting a child and tried to end their relationship.

In December, she said she contacted his wife to inform her of the affair in an attempt to get Price to leave her alone.

In a court complaint, Price said Meunier was actually the one attempting to approach him at a coffee shop and park near her home. He also noted a TikTok video Meunier posted, which he described as harassment. In the video, Meunier is seen lip-syncing the lyrics “You kept me a secret, nobody had to know. I kept you like an oath” from the Taylor Swift song “All Too Well.”

As the music played, a screenshot of Snapchat messages between she and Price and photos of Price, his wife and their child were visible.

In his complaint, Price said the video was shared around the police department and his wife was forced to delete her social media accounts and change her phone number because of the TikTok post. He added that some of the comments on the video were threatening. Price sent Meunier a cease-and-desist letter then, after she filed the IA complaint, he filed for the injunction.

Meunier’s “continuing dangerous course of conduct to purposefully annoy, threaten, intimidate, and alarm (Price) and his family serves no legitimate purpose and has put him in fear for the safety of his family, his fellow officers, and her personal well-being,” Price wrote in his complaint.

After Monday’s hearing, a judge will determine if either injunction should be granted.

dstennett@orlandosentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
University, FL
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
TODAY.com

Arby’s manager facing charges after allegedly throwing hot grease on customer

An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
HUEYTOWN, AL
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucf#Restraining Orders#Police#Opd#The Orlando Sentinel#Tiktok
OK! Magazine

Santa Fe Sheriff Believes Nobody Is 'Off The Hook' For 'Rust' Shooting After Alec Baldwin Claims To Be 'Exonerated'

The Santa Fe Sheriff doesn't believe Alec Baldwin is out of the woods just yet in regards to the ongoing investigation into Halyna Hutchins' death on the Rust film set. The late 42-year-old cinematographer was killed while on set of the Western film in October 2021 after the actor, 63, fired a prop gun that contained live rounds. While multiple individuals involved in the production of the film — including Baldwin, the film's assistant director David Halls, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and more — have been questioned about their apparent roles in the fatal mishap, the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department doesn't...
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Prosecutors to seek death penalty in case of Daytona Beach couple killed during Bike Week

State prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against an Orlando man accused of killing a Daytona Beach couple earlier this year. Jean Robert Macean, 32, was indicted March 30 with two counts of first-degree murder by a Volusia County grand jury for the deaths of Terry Aultman, 48, and Brenda Aultman, 55. On March 6, the couple was biking home after an evening of Bike Week events on Main ...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Orlando Sentinel

Instagram video shows Florida woman striking an infant, police say

A Sanford woman was arrested Tuesday after police received reports about an Instagram post depicting child abuse, according to Sanford Police. Tya Posley, 23, was arrested and taken to Seminole County Jail and faces one charge of child abuse, according to Sanford Police. On Tuesday morning, SPD received reports of a disturbing Instagram video that showed a woman striking an infant, SPD said. ...
SANFORD, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orange County leads Central Florida warnings for restaurant inspections

While no Central Florida restaurants received emergency orders to shut down in the week of April 17-23, there were plenty of warnings to go around, according to data from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Orange had the top spot for most warnings and other complaints in Central Florida with 30. Volusia County had 15, Brevard had 21, Seminole had nine, Lake had ...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Orlando Sentinel

3 dead in double murder-suicide at home near Winter Park, Seminole deputies say

Two people shot were dead Monday night in an unincorporated Winter Park residence before the shooter died by suicide, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 10 p.m. deputies responded to a 911 call at the Howell Estates community, in the 1000 Block of Princess Gate Boulevard, said agency spokesperson Kim Cannaday. The bodies of James Calhoun, 42, and Emma Cain, 49, were ...
WINTER PARK, FL
Orlando Sentinel

I-4 lanes shut down as Orange deputies help person ‘in distress’ on overpass near Sand Lake Road

Florida Highway Patrol shut down all lanes on Interstate 4 near Sand Lake Road Monday morning as Orange County deputies helped a person “in distress” on an overpass, according to both agencies. “That person is secured and is safe, and everything should be returning to normal soon,” the Sheriff’s Office said in an unsigned statement. FHP spokesperson Lt. Tara Crescenzi referred all questions to ...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Florida mother arrested for child neglect after refusing to feed son

Deputies arrested a Florida mother for child neglect after refusing to feed her son. Officials from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office arrested Haylee Kent for child neglect with and without great bodily harm, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office on Monday. The victim’s grandmother brought him to the Jacksonville hospital on April 6 after she noticed he was severely ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy