I’m 82 & sick of people claiming I’m divorcing my Egyptian husband, 36 – they should go to hell, we’re happier than ever

By Anna Roberts
 3 days ago
PENSIONER Iris Jones raised eyebrows on This Morning when she talked about bedding her Egyptian toyboy – 46 years her junior.

Iris, 82, married 36-year-old engineer Mohamed Ibriham in winter 2021 and made telly hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield blush with spicy tales of their sex life.

Iris and Mohamed were keen to tell the haters one thing - and that is they are in love
Iris and Mohamed now live together in the UK Credit: Refer to Caption

Now Mohamed is happily back in the UK, living with Iris in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, after being granted a spousal visa.

However, he had to recently return to his native Egypt following an illness in the family.

Iris and Mohammed told on their shared YouTube channel how this led to some people claiming they were separated and/or divorced.

Keen to put these rumours to rest, they issued a statement saying this was categorically NOT the case.

"Some hitchhikers say we are separated or divorced, they say it on social media." Mohamed said.

"They are very misguided, they don't know their a*** from their elbow," straight-talking Iris, referring to herslef as Mohamed's "beloved wife" added.

The complaints against the rumours then got a little more heated with Mohamed referring to people who made such claims as "silly b******"

"Go to hell - f*** you," he said.

Iris added: "Get a life"

Iris previously told Fabulous how she had been separated from Mohamed for more than a year during the pandemic. “The heartache is unbelievable," she said. "All we are talking about now is what will happen when we meet.

“I miss Mohamed so much, I just want him with me in the UK.

“If he didn’t get a visa it would feel like the end of the world. It’s like he’s dead but he’s not dead — just missing.”

Mohamed added: “I miss my Iris so much.”

Iris said that Mohamed’s move to the UK would be “great for the economy”, and adds: “He could work at Hinkley Point power station — he’s a trained engineer.”

Iris left viewers speechless when confessing on TV back in January 2020 that she had used an entire tube of KY Jelly lubricant when first getting intimate with Mohamed.

"The tablets I take make my skin terribly thin," Iris said. "So we can only do it lying down, with him on top of me. Otherwise it’s very painful and I’ll bruise.

"I teased Phil and Holly by saying we did it doggy style and the position we manage is a bit like that but not really - it’s flatter."

She said: “I love shocking people. Why not? It gives them a laugh. I’m a prude really — although I did use the KY Jelly. It spices up people’s otherwise boring lives to hear about what I am up to in the bedroom.

“Saying that, Mohamed is my pharaoh. He is pure Egyptian. He’s very, very sexy. He’s a wonderful man.”

But many viewers were concerned that Iris could be being conned by her new lover, whom she met on Facebook in early 2019.

Iris, who is mum to postman Stephen, 55, and recycling truck driver Darren, 53, said: “I’ve seen programmes on television about women being scammed for thousands by younger men but I’ve never been this in love before.

“I know people think I’m a daft old biddy and he is taking advantage of me, although not for money — I don’t have any. I am not the sort of woman who can be scammed. And he’s never asked for any money — we split all expenses 50/50.

“I’m not afraid he will get a visa and then drop me. I trust him with my life.

When retired care worker Iris met Mohamed, she had been divorced for 27 years and love was the furthest thing from her mind.

She said: “I met my first husband Gwyn — who passed away from cancer in 2016 — in the local chippie in Weston in the summer of 1962.

“We married in 1963. I was 24 and he was 26. But the marriage wasn’t happy and by the time we split in 1993, we hadn’t had sex for five years. After the divorce I wasn’t bothered about men at all.

“But I wasn’t lonely. I am not a lonely person — I like my own company.”

I was a bit shy about him seeing my body. He’s so young and muscular whereas I’m an old hag.

Iris’ life changed for ever in early 2019 when son Stephen bought her a laptop and signed her up to Facebook. She joined a group for atheists, which is where she got chatting to Mohamed.

She said: “His intellect shone through and when he sent me some pictures, I thought, ‘Oh my God he is drop-dead gorgeous’. But I realised how young he was, so I never thought anything would come of it. He was in an arranged marriage for ten years that ended in May 2020, though they separated two years ago.

“When he started calling me ‘Babe’, I said, ‘Don’t start getting romantic notions, I’ll soon be an octogenarian’.

“But I realised I was falling in love with him. He told me he loved me first about three weeks after we met. He said, ‘I didn’t intend to fall in love with a 79-year-old Iris, I just did’. He thinks we have a spiritual connection and were meant to be.”

In November 2019, just five months after they connected online, Iris flew five hours from London’s Heathrow to Cairo for their first meeting in real life.

She said: “I had a wedding dress in my bag. It was just assumed we would marry, we were in love.

“In the arrivals hall I saw this tall, incredibly handsome man and just jumped into his arms.”

Mohamed, who moved back in with his parents after his marriage broke down, paid for them to stay in an apartment in the city. It was there, hours after they met, they first got intimate.

She said: “I was a bit shy about him seeing my body. He’s so young and muscular whereas I’m an old hag.

“But he thinks I’m really gorgeous. I always feel ugly but he says I’m beautiful.

“We didn’t just have sex, we’d lie in each other’s arms too.”

Unfortunately, they weren’t able to get married because Iris hadn’t realised she needed to bring her divorce papers with her. After a month, Iris was devastated to fly back to the UK but a month later she paid another £600 to return to Cairo.

She said: “Seeing him again was perfect. We learn so much about each other every time. I am a cantankerous old biddy whereas he is more relaxed. But we balance each other out.”

Unable to marry during that visit either, as Mohamed’s divorce had not yet been finalised, the pair finally tied the knot during Iris’s third visit, where she followed all government travel guidelines, in October 2020.

She said: “My sons didn’t know about it until they read about it online but I didn’t care what they thought. This is my life. The wedding was very simple, in an office building. Afterwards we celebrated with Coca-Cola and KFC. That night, we just cuddled, then made love the next morning. It was the best sex of my life and I was so happy.”

Iris Jones raised eyebrows on This Morning when she gave details about her sex life with her Egyptian toyboy husband, who is 46 years her junior
Iris left viewers speechless when confessing on TV back in January last year that she had used an entire tube of KY Jelly lubricant when first getting intimate with Mohamed
Iris and Mohammad on their wedding day in Cairo

