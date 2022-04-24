COVID-19 cases climbing slowly in Frederick County

As the weather warms up in Frederick County, coronavirus transmission levels are gradually rising.

The local positivity rate — a comparison of positive COVID-19 tests to the total number of tests administered — was 5.25% on Friday, the last day for which county data was available.

This measure stood at 2.91% on April 1, according to the Frederick County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The county has been recording more daily coronavirus cases in the last two weeks than earlier this month, said Health Department spokeswoman Rissah Watkins.

The growing number of cases could be because of the multiple religious holidays that have taken place this month, she said. People might have felt more comfortable gathering to observe Ramadan, Passover and Easter than they have in the past two years.

Also, many Frederick County families might have traveled during the school district’s spring break last week, Watkins said.

The extremely contagious version of the omicron variant, BA.2, which is now responsible for about three-fourths of COVID-19 cases nationwide, is present locally, Watkins said.

About 70% of the cases in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, D.C., were caused by BA.2 in the week ending April 16, according to estimates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

White House chief medical officer Dr. Anthony Fauci has estimated that BA.2 is about 50 percent more transmissible than the omicron variant that caused COVID-19 cases to skyrocket this winter and overwhelmed hospitals nationwide. During that surge, positivity levels in Frederick County peaked at 33.55%, but dropped below 5% in about a month and a half.

This time last year, positivity levels were slightly lower in Frederick County than they are now — they stood at 4.74% on April 22.

But the county recorded 19 deaths from the virus last April, many more than it is on track to record this month. As of Friday, with a week left in the month, four people had died of COVID-19 in Frederick County.

The number of coronavirus patients in Frederick Health Hospital has stayed relatively low this month, with three being treated on Friday, according to county data.

But it’s still a good time to get a second booster shot if you’re eligible, Watkins said. The CDC recommends that certain immunocompromised people and those over age 50 who received their first booster at least four months ago get another shot.

Free self-administered COVID-19 rapid tests are still available at public libraries in the county. Pick one up, but don’t horde them, Watkins said — everyone has the sniffles this time of year.

With few restrictions and regulations still in place to slow the spread of the virus, it’s up to each person to identify their own risk and comfort level, Watkins said.

She encouraged people to get outdoors. It’s a great way to reduce the likelihood of coronavirus transmission, and better your physical and mental health, she said.

Just remember your sunscreen and water bottle, she said.