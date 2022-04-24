ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

24 Movies That Viewers Claim Are The Strangest Ever Made, And I Need To Know If You Agree With Them

By Allie Hayes
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

This week in a viral Reddit thread, user u/TherapeuticMusic asked, " What’s the most WTF film you’ve seen? " and, WHEW, you better believe cinephiles came through with some seriously strange answers!

So, with that in mind, here are just a few of the most popular responses shared:

Also, WARNING : There are some light spoilers ahead for some of these films! Proceed with caution!

1. Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

"Just saw this last night. Fantastic movie, and one of the wildest things I have ever seen. Fucking hilarious too."

u/Queef-Elizabeth

Here's a glimpse of the WTF-ness:

2. Sorry to Bother You (2018)

"I remember hearing that the ending was weird, but I didn't know it was gonna be that weird."

u/KirbyBucketts

Here's a glimpse of the WTF-ness:

3. Thankskilling (2007)

"It’s about a radioactive turkey that kills college students. My favorite part was when the turkey (a regular-sized, regular-looking turkey) killed the sheriff, cut his face off, and wore it over his own turkey face. Then, the sheriff’s daughter came home and had, like, a six-minute interaction with the one and a half foot tall turkey, wearing her father's sliced-off face, without realizing something was off."

u/TheScrantonStrangIer

Here's a glimpse of the WTF-ness:

4. Swiss Army Man (2016)

"Not many films you see have Daniel Radcliffe's corpse being used as a jet ski in the first five minutes."

u/Vexonte

Here's a glimpse of the WTF-ness:

5. The Holy Mountain (1973)

"One of my tattoo artists put this on at his station while working on my right sleeve years ago. I do not remember noticing any pain during that session; my brain was too busy doing other shit."

u/aarondigruccio

Here's a glimpse of the WTF-ness:

6. The House That Jack Built (2018)

"That's just a hard one to watch, really. It's about some murderer talking about people he's killed. It's covered in philosophy, and there's a realism to his killings. It makes me feel uneasy because it's so grotesque and off from other movies I've seen. It's almost as if these are real people being killed — or maybe that's just the beauty of the acting. Whatever it is, it pulls no punches. I knew I'd probably only watch it that one time, but the scenes are still glued to my brain."

u/Pupper_Wolf

Here's a glimpse of the WTF-ness:

7. Eraserhead (1977)

"All David Lynch films are pretty much 'WTF?,' but this one is beyond the pale."

u/suburbanplankton

Here's a glimpse of the WTF-ness:

8. Meet the Feebles (1989)

"When Peter Jackson got to direct The Lord of the Rings , you can’t imagine how excited weirdos who love this movie were."

u/panic_the_digital

Here's a glimpse of the WTF-ness:

9. House (1977)

"The Japanese horror movie. I guess there was a haunted house? I still have no idea what the fuck was happening. A guy got buried under a pile of bananas in his car, and there was a dancing skeleton."

u/SergeantChic

Here's a glimpse of the WTF-ness:

10. Happiness (1998)

"This is by far the worst movie I've ever seen. I saw it once and couldn't bring myself to watch it again."

u/Spiritual_Ad_7162

Here's a glimpse of the WTF-ness:

11. Abducted in Plain Sight (2017)

"It’s a documentary about a Mormon family who was manipulated by their neighbor — who was a child molester — into allowing one of their children to have a relationship with the man, all while both parents were also having a relationship with him. Literally one of the most fucked movies I have ever watched."

u/Magicman432

Here's a glimpse of the WTF-ness:

12. Gummo (1997)

"This movie is the closest thing I've found to describing the indifference of growing up poor in the rural South. There's a certain McCarthian mundaness with spurts of cruelty that I feel isn't as commonly seen in more populous regions of America."

u/pen_name

Here's a glimpse of the WTF-ness:

13. Dogtooth (2009)

"Brilliant Greek director. Dogtooth , Lobster , and Sacred Deer are all superb."

u/TryingMyHardestNot2

Here's a glimpse of the WTF-ness:

14. Tusk (2014)

"This is a perfect example of a movie where the entire time I was thinking, I hate this. I do not want to watch this. I'm not watching anymore of this , and then finished it without a single interruption."

u/HunterGonzo

Here's a glimpse of the WTF-ness:

15. Audition (1999)

"I loved how this movie was basically a screwball romantic comedy up until the girl is introduced. It was a slow descent into hell."

u/SimonCallahan

Here's a glimpse of the WTF-ness:

16. Antichrist (2009)

"My husband and I watched it years ago. We both fell asleep at different times while we were watching it, so he saw parts that I didn’t and vice versa. We haven’t gone back to watch from beginning to end."

u/fckthosepantiesmomma

Here's a glimpse of the WTF-ness:

17. Irréversible (2002)

"Never again."

u/ahnst

Here's a glimpse of the WTF-ness:

18. I'm Thinking of Ending Things (2020)

"I'm so glad I'm not alone in not knowing what the fuck was going on in that movie."

u/kellycrust

Here's a glimpse of the WTF-ness:

19. Jacob's Ladder (1990)

"It left me feeling a void for days, and I still shudder at the thought of the film."

u/maskedpaladin

Here's a glimpse of the WTF-ness:

20. Martyrs (2008)

"I saw this movie over a decade ago, and have a 1/10 desire to rewatch it."

u/Wylecard

Here's a glimpse of the WTF-ness:

21. Dear Zachary: A Letter to a Son About His Father (2008)

"It's a documentary that literally broke my heart and depressed me for days afterwards."

u/Regit117

Here's a glimpse of the WTF-ness:

22. OldBoy (2003)

"One of the few movies that I love, but never want to watch again."

u/Hand_Banana_0082

Here's a glimpse of the WTF-ness:

23. The Lighthouse (2019)

"I love Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson, but WTF was that?"

u/Jowiso

Here's a glimpse of the WTF-ness:

24. And finally: Sausage Party (2016)

"I just know some parent somewhere wasn't paying attention, saw it was an animated movie, and dragged their kid to it thinking it was some Disney or Pixar movie. Boy, were they in for a surprise."

u/warriorpriest

Here's a glimpse of the WTF-ness:

All right, you read theirs, but now it's your turn! What's the strangest, oddest, most "WTF" movie you've ever seen? Share in the comments below!

Note: Some responses were edited for length and/or clarity. H/T: Reddit .

