24 Movies That Viewers Claim Are The Strangest Ever Made, And I Need To Know If You Agree With Them
This week in a viral Reddit thread, user u/TherapeuticMusic asked, " What’s the most WTF film you’ve seen? " and, WHEW, you better believe cinephiles came through with some seriously strange answers!A24
So, with that in mind, here are just a few of the most popular responses shared:
Also, WARNING : There are some light spoilers ahead for some of these films! Proceed with caution!
1. Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)
Here's a glimpse of the WTF-ness:
2. Sorry to Bother You (2018)
Here's a glimpse of the WTF-ness:
3. Thankskilling (2007)
Here's a glimpse of the WTF-ness:
4. Swiss Army Man (2016)
Here's a glimpse of the WTF-ness:
5. The Holy Mountain (1973)
Here's a glimpse of the WTF-ness:
6. The House That Jack Built (2018)
Here's a glimpse of the WTF-ness:
7. Eraserhead (1977)
Here's a glimpse of the WTF-ness:
8. Meet the Feebles (1989)
Here's a glimpse of the WTF-ness:
9. House (1977)
Here's a glimpse of the WTF-ness:
10. Happiness (1998)
Here's a glimpse of the WTF-ness:
11. Abducted in Plain Sight (2017)
Here's a glimpse of the WTF-ness:
12. Gummo (1997)
Here's a glimpse of the WTF-ness:
13. Dogtooth (2009)
Here's a glimpse of the WTF-ness:
14. Tusk (2014)
Here's a glimpse of the WTF-ness:
15. Audition (1999)
Here's a glimpse of the WTF-ness:
16. Antichrist (2009)
Here's a glimpse of the WTF-ness:
17. Irréversible (2002)
Here's a glimpse of the WTF-ness:
18. I'm Thinking of Ending Things (2020)
Here's a glimpse of the WTF-ness:
19. Jacob's Ladder (1990)
Here's a glimpse of the WTF-ness:
20. Martyrs (2008)
Here's a glimpse of the WTF-ness:
21. Dear Zachary: A Letter to a Son About His Father (2008)
Here's a glimpse of the WTF-ness:
22. OldBoy (2003)
Here's a glimpse of the WTF-ness:
23. The Lighthouse (2019)
Here's a glimpse of the WTF-ness:
24. And finally: Sausage Party (2016)
Here's a glimpse of the WTF-ness:
All right, you read theirs, but now it's your turn! What's the strangest, oddest, most "WTF" movie you've ever seen? Share in the comments below!
Note: Some responses were edited for length and/or clarity. H/T: Reddit .
Comments / 0