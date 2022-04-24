Traffic stop leads to chase, arrest

ELIZABETHTOWN — Sheriff’s deputies made a traffic stop on Thursday that quickly turned into a pursuit before the driver was finally apprehended.

According to a Bladen County Sheriff’s Office report, a deputy with the Community Impact Team made the initial traffic stop near the intersection of Pages Lake and Chickenfoot roads. When the deputy asked the driver of the vehicle for his driver’s license, he drove off.

The deputy pursued Myles to the intersection of NC 87 and Old NC Hwy. 20, where the vehicle stopped and the driver, identified as Myles Kamond Fulmore, 21, was taken into custody without incident.

Upon searching the vehicle, deputies located several types of suspected controlled substances along with a firearm.

Myles was charged with felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle; careless and reckless driving; possess with intent to sell/distribute counterfeit controlled substance; possess with intent to sell/deliver cocaine; possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance; possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance; manufacture a Schedule II controlled substance; manufacture a Schedule VI controlled substance; felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; maintain vehicle for sell/keep a controlled substance; and possess drug paraphernalia.

Myles was given a $250,000 secure bond.

Keith Pease, a passenger in the vehicle, was issued a citation for carrying a concealed weapon.

