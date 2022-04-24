ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooke County, TX

Flood Watch issued for Cooke, Fannin, Grayson, Lamar, Montague by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-25 01:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Cooke; Fannin; Grayson; Lamar; Montague...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pembina The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. .Water levels continue to rise through Moderate reaching low Major mid next week. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Pembina. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 49.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 45.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday was 45.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 49.3 feet early Wednesday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet.
PEMBINA COUNTY, ND
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe weather expected for parts of U.S.

It’s set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and […]
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Billiard ball-size hailstones, freezing blizzards and raging tornadoes tear across South and Midwest as spring takes a back seat

Major storms pummeled parts of the South and Central U.S. with tornadoes, record-breaking sized hail and historic blizzard conditions, causing widespread damage, thousands of power outages, and leaving dozens of people injured. Tornado watches and warnings remained in effect for northern Iowa, a section of central Texas and parts of...
ENVIRONMENT
KTTS

Storms In Forecast Starting Thursday

(KTTS News) — It’ll be nice and sunny today, followed by showers and storms starting tomorrow and lasting into the weekend. We could get up to a half an inch of rain Thursday. Strong to severe storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening. Hail, strong winds, flooding, and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
natureworldnews.com

Weather Warning for Severe Thunderstorms Issued for Kansas and Oklahoma

Severe thunderstorms are looming over Kansas and Oklahoma after US meteorologists issued their latest weather warning, prompting the risks of the downpour of large hailstones, strong winds, and twisters in the mentioned states and their surrounding areas. Severe Thunderstorms. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - Storm Prediction Center...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WHO 13

See how much rain your town got with this morning’s storms

A complex of thunderstorms developed early this morning across Central Iowa with the passage of a warm front. This led to what is called backbuilding of storms for a period of time especially between 8:30 and 10 AM for a few counties. Backbuilding leads to continued heavy rain over the same locations for a period […]
IOWA STATE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Thunderstorms move in for evening commute

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Rain and thunderstorms will impact both the morning and evening commute. Spotty showers are possible in the morning, then showers and storms develop after the noon hour as the cold front moves across the area. The highest risk of storms is 3-7 PM. Temperatures dip below...
CLEVELAND, OH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Daviess, Gibson, Knox, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 21:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated by noon Thursday. Target Area: Daviess; Gibson; Knox; Pike The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana White River at Edwardsport. .Minor flooding due to recent rainfall on the lower White River at Edwardsport...is continuing...and is expected to end late Thursday evening as water recedes. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Edwardsport. * WHEN...Until late Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Old Vincennes Road and residential property in this area begin to flood. Flooding of low agricultural fields occurs along portions of the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM EDT Wednesday /6:00 PM CDT Wednesday/ the stage was 16.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM EDT Wednesday /6:00 PM CDT Wednesday/ was 16.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.4 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 21:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grand Forks; Walsh The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. .Water levels continue to run high in Oslo, but have plateaued in Major stage. Slow diminish into Moderate by mid next week. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 37.5 feet, State Highway 1 overtops (MN DOT). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 37.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Wednesday was 37.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 37.6 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 20:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Thursday evening at 900 PM CDT. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Union and Ashley Counties. For the Ouachita River...including Felsenthal Lock and Dam, Monroe, Columbia...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 72.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CDT Wednesday was 72.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 72.5 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 70.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 72.5 feet on 02/03/1995. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 21:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Kittson; Marshall The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. .Levels continue to rise in Moderate through the weekend. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 39.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Wednesday was 39.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.0 feet early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dickinson, Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 22:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning. Target Area: Dickinson; Iron The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan...Wisconsin Menominee River near Florence affecting Florence, Iron and Dickinson Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Menominee River near Florence. * WHEN...Until Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Flooding is confined to lowland and wooded land. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 9.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 9.1 feet. - Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage, then is forecast to slowly fall below flood stage Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Steuben by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Steuben FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees expected. * WHERE...In Ohio, Williams, Fulton OH, Henry, Defiance, Allen OH and Putnam Counties. In Michigan, St. Joseph MI, Branch and Hillsdale Counties. In Indiana, Steuben County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Allen, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Putnam, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Fulton; Henry; Putnam; Williams FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees expected. * WHERE...In Ohio, Williams, Fulton OH, Henry, Defiance, Allen OH and Putnam Counties. In Michigan, St. Joseph MI, Branch and Hillsdale Counties. In Indiana, Steuben County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH

