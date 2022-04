The Denton County Tax Assessor Collector’s office will soon begin rolling closures at two office locations due to staffing shortages, the county announced Wednesday. The tax office in the Southwest Courthouse, 6200 Canyon Falls Drive, Suite 600, will be closed every Wednesday in May. The tax office in Carrollton, in the Sandy Jacob Government Center, will be closed every Wednesday in June.

DENTON COUNTY, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO