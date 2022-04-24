REPORT: 2 found dead in Decherd victims of possible fentanyl overdose, police say
Two males in their 20s were found deceased inside a home in Decherd Thursday, April 21 – the victims of an apparent heroin and/or fentanyl...www.thunder1320.com
It is beyond understanding why people are still choosing to do drugs instead of rehab or getting some type of help with their addiction fully knowing that drug dealers are cutting these drugs with fentyal and it can and will kill them.
