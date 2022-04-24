$4 a gallon gas returns in Delaware

Just Listed! A charming 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom brick ranch home with fresh paint throughout, hardwood floors, laminated floors, granite countertops, a large 2-car garage with attic access, large backyard with trees, and plenty of off-street parking. There is not a home owners association here so there are no rental restrictions. If you want to take advantage of rental income through VRBO or AirBnB with this home , it is set up perfectly to do so. If you have a boat or RV that you want to store at your home, this is as good as it gets, and the property also has great potential for future mixed-use, or commercial designation. All of this is located just minutes away from the beaches in Lewes, Rehoboth, and Cape Henlopen State Park.

LEWES, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO