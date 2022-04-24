A sunny Sunday

A cold front will pass through the Twin Tiers Monday night with a round of showers and thunderstorms likely. Temperatures behind the front will drop back into the upper 50s and lower 60s for highs on Tuesday with a few more showers possible. A shot of even colder temperatures are likely by Wednesday as an upper level low pressure system drops through the Great Lakes. We're expecting highs on Wednesday in the mid 40s with the chance for a few rain and snow showers. Sunshine will return on Thursday with a slow warming trend expected late week.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO