Car Prowl Leads to Arrest of Pasco Hit-And-Run Driver
By John McKay
3 days ago
A car prowl has helped lead to the arrest of a dangerous driver. Josue Sepulveda-Zuniga of Pasco was ID'd as the driver who lurched up onto the sidewalk Friday morning in front of Ochoa Middle School and hit a 14-year-old...
Saturday morning travelers on Clearwater Avenue got quite a show on Saturday morning. Kennewick Police were called out to the intersection of West Clearwater Avenue and North Union Street just before 10 am. Upon arrival, Police officers encountered a vehicle that had gone off the road and crashed into a...
Pasco PD says suspect vehicle located, possible suspect driver in custody. An update in the 7:17 AM hit-and-run in front of Ochoa Middle School. Earlier today we reported:. Pasco Police are searching for a dark or deep Navy Blue Chevy HHR or Chrysler PT Cruiser after a vehicle slammed into a student prior to school in Pasco Friday morning,
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman who the CHP says was driving under the influence and crashed an SUV into a dump truck, causing the death of the dump truck driver, was identified by officials on Friday. The crash took place in Fresno County at around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday. Officers say 22-year-old Zdeineb Juarez Calderon […]
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of one of two people killed as the result of a crash in the Valley Station area Friday night has been released. Natalie R. Miller, 40, of Henryville, Ind., died Saturday morning at University Hospital. The two-vehicle crash happened at Dixie Highway and the...
A young father who was caught driving while unlicensed has claimed he was rushing his baby son to the hospital after a health scare. Slade James Watson, 25, from Deception Bay north of Brisbane was pulled over by police about 1.45pm on November 10 last year. He made the decision...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
The number today sits at 20. Last year at this time there were 24 overdose deaths in Yakima County. Coroner Jim Curtice says the numbers climb every month. He says last year Yakima County saw a record 98 overdoses with half connected to the deadly drug fentanyl. Overdose deaths are...
A 36-year-old local man received a unified 20-year prison sentence earlier this month after a jury found him guilty of trafficking methamphetamine and possessing fentanyl with the intent to deliver the illegal substance, court records show.
Honorato Cardona-Gonzalez, of American Falls, was charged with both felonies and a felony for unlawfully possessing a firearm by a convicted felon in December 2020 following a five-week narcotics investigation involving multiple Southeast Idaho law enforcement agencies.
...
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — Oregon State Police identified the four people who died when a car crashed head-on with a motorhome on Sunday along Highway 18 just east of the McMinnville Municipal Airport. Initial reports state that Huy Nguyen, 46, of Vancouver, was driving west on the highway when for...
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – Deputies seized a large number of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine and oxycodone pills during a traffic stop in Airway Heights. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office was trying to pull a driver over for failing to display a front license plate and excessively dark tinted windows.
An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
