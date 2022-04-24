ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Car Prowl Leads to Arrest of Pasco Hit-And-Run Driver

By John McKay
 3 days ago
A car prowl has helped lead to the arrest of a dangerous driver. Josue Sepulveda-Zuniga of Pasco was ID'd as the driver who lurched up onto the sidewalk Friday morning in front of Ochoa Middle School and hit a 14-year-old...

UPDATE–Pasco Hit-And-Run Vehicle Located, Potential Suspect Found

Pasco PD says suspect vehicle located, possible suspect driver in custody. An update in the 7:17 AM hit-and-run in front of Ochoa Middle School. Earlier today we reported:. Pasco Police are searching for a dark or deep Navy Blue Chevy HHR or Chrysler PT Cruiser after a vehicle slammed into a student prior to school in Pasco Friday morning,
PASCO, WA
