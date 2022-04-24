Car Prowl Leads to Arrest of Pasco Hit-And-Run Driver
By John McKay
97.5 KISS FM
3 days ago
A car prowl has helped lead to the arrest of a dangerous driver. Josue Sepulveda-Zuniga of Pasco was ID'd as the driver who lurched up onto the sidewalk Friday morning in front of Ochoa Middle School and hit a 14-year-old...
