Max Verstappen leads home Red Bull one-two at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix as title rival Charles Leclerc drops to SIXTH after spinning off... but Lewis Hamilton suffers another miserable weekend after struggling to 13th place

There is a danger for aging sportsmen that the clock ticks beyond midnight and the powers they could once summon at the click of a finger are no longer theirs to command.

It may not be the case with Lewis Hamilton even after the most disturbingly poor performance of a career in which he has touched the stars, a helpless 13th finish in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

His resources of resilience, the adrenaline of combat and an uncommon need to prove his detractors wrong may still transport him to fresh heights.

Max Verstappen took his victory of the season at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix to get his title defence back on track

The Dutchman led home a fine one-two finish for Red Bull in front of team-mate Sergio Perez at the Imola circuit

Max Verstappen celebrates winning the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix with his team on an excellent weekend for Red Bull

Verstappen led the entire Grand Prix from pole position before taking the chequered flag in a Red Bull one-two finish

Despite those caveats, however, it was difficult to believe here in the cool, damp of an Imola evening that the Briton can ever claim the eighth world title he craves to put the top hat on his glories.

As never before in 16 seasons in Formula One, he was undressed by his Mercedes team-mate, the stringy George Russell, a 24-year-old of roaring ambition who finished a chastening fourth. The gap between Master George and Sir Lewis stood at a giant one minute.

In all, Hamilton was 1min 42sec off winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull’s world champion who lapped his rival for last year’s title on lap 41 of 66. Here was Hamilton’s final ignominious cut on a brutal weekend of poor form.

No wonder the well-beaten man said: ‘George got some points today, so my apologies for not being able to do the same.’

Britain's Lando Norris (right) joined the Red Bull team on the podium for McLaren after picking up a late third place finish

The tale of woe saw Hamilton qualify 13th, finish the sprint race 14th and, as we have said, gain only a single place in the grand prix proper. He has now been outperformed by Russell in four of the five contests so far this season, if Saturday’s one-third distance dash is factored in.

Those statistics hardly do justice to the horror of Hamilton’s predicament. He was often a second or more slower than Russell, who, it should be remembered, is the new boy in the team.

It is Russell’s ascendancy, as well as Hamilton’s current fall, that make the idea of the eighth wonder of the world look distinctly unlikely even if Mercedes serve up a car substantially better than the bronco they are currently struggling to tame.

A glimpse of an unfamiliar Lewis came early on. All the cars had started on intermediate tyres on a drying track. Hamilton was stuck behind Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll, who is the colossus derided by almost every pundit as a daddy’s boy patsy who would never be in F1 if his billionaire father Lawrence didn’t own the team.

Charles Leclerc challenged Sergio Perez for second place (above) but spun off the track late on before finishing sixth

Lewis Hamilton meanwhile endured a miserable afternoon after struggling to 13th place and a finish outside of the points

No rain was falling by now, so what was the situation crying out for Hamilton to do? To be brave and move on to slick tyres. He had nothing to lose and a little to gain. He was asked if he wished to take the plunge. ‘Too early,’ he replied.

Not so. McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo was the first to pit for slicks and was immediately lighting up the timing screens. That was on lap 17. Hamilton stayed out until lap 19, not only missing a potential advantage but a delay that cost him three places — 11th to 14th — after others rushed in for new rubber on lap 18. It was not a meek Hamilton who inherited the Earth during his long heydays in both wet and dry conditions.

When it was over, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff played the emollient card by apologising for an ‘undriveable’ car. Precisely the machinery in which Russell was conjuring a minor masterclass.

Wolff’s kid-gloved words were echoed by Russell, who said with perhaps unintended condescension: ‘Lewis will come back incredibly strongly, I have no doubt. He will push me all the way. I know what he is capable of.’

Hamilton (back) spent the entire race stuck in traffic on his way to a 13th that leaves him 58 points off the title after four races

Perhaps, Hamilton will roar back but he is 37 now — the age at which Ferrari dispensed with Michael Schumacher, Maranello’s hero of five world titles — and there are no guarantees time will be kind to his reflexes, or nerve.

Would a young or mid-career Hamilton, one wonders, have been so reluctant to plump for new tyres as the asphalt dried?

As for Russell, he moved from 11th to sixth on the opening lap by virtue of a positive start and then Ricciardo colliding with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, whose race ended there and then in the gravel. He also made his move on Haas’s impressive Kevin Magnussen.

The top performing Briton was McLaren’s Lando Norris, a fine third behind Verstappen and his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.

Ferrari's miserable Sunday started when Carlos Sainz was punted off the track on the opening lap at Imola

Ferrari fans watch the action from nearby apartments as they hoped for their team to continue their good start to the season

Norris was helped by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc pirouetting off late on at Variante Alta and plummeting from third to ninth to a final sixth place.

Leclerc still holds a commanding lead in the championship after four rounds - 27 points ahead of Verstappen - but he does seem a little prone to a needless spin.

Hamilton dawdles 58 points off the summit and urgently needs to ransack some of his old greatness, if he still can.

MAX VERSTAPPEN WINS THE EMILIA ROMAGNA GRAND PRIX

1. Verstappen

2. Perez

3. Norris

4. Russell

5. Bottas

6. Leclerc

7. Tsunoda

8. Vettel

9. Magnussen

10. Stroll

15:05

LAP 41/63: Hamilton lets him past at the very start of the lap, this could help Hamilton though pass Gasly who may lose DRS during this lap...

LAP 39/63: Here are your top 10 as it stands:

1. Verstappen

2. Perez

3. Leclerc

4. Norris

5. Russell

6. Bottas

7. Vettel

8. Magnussen

9. Tsunoda

10. Stroll.

14:57

LAP 34/63: Meanwhile out in front it's seemingly looking like an easy drive for Verstappen who leads Perez by over 10 seconds now, who has pulled out another two seconds on Leclerc.

14:50

LAP 29/63: Perez makes a mistake to run on at the Variante Alta chicane and it allows Leclerc to home in on his geargox. Still no DRS though and he just can't get close enough to make a pass heading into turn one... where there is still no DRS.

14:44

LAP 25/63: For all of that fears over rain, it now appears to be passing away from the circuit. After the round of pitstops, Hamilton has now dropped to 14th and is stuck behind Gasly.

14:41

LAP 23/63: Perez may have regained second place but he is really struggling in these conditions, he is already eight seconds behind Verstappen and under heavy pressure from Leclerc.

Still no DRS by the way due to wet conditions, surely it will have to be enabled soon - and it would leave Perez as a sitting duck.

14:38

LAP 21/63: By the way that Ocon pass on Hamilton is being investigated for an unsafe release, lookd a little bit of a slam dunk penalty, does that.

14:28

LAP 13/63: 'Class zero to one rain in the next 30 minutes.' according to McLaren to Lando Norris on the radio which to me suggests drizzle but who knows what on earth that really means! Out in front, Verstappen leads Sergio Perez by five seconds, who in turn has a seven-second advantage over Leclerc in third.

14:25

LAP 12/63: Cracking battle for fifth place. George Rusell passes Kevin Magnussen's Haas for fifth heading into Tamburello but he has a poor exit and it allows the Dane to retake the place.

Russell is looking racy though and at Variante Alta he makes the move again in a stunning pass - one that this time sticks.

14:19

LAP 8/63: Finally something for the Tifosi to cheer. Leclerc sends one down on the inside of Lando Norris at Tamburello and he is now up to third, six seconds behind leader Verstappen.

13:19

The result means 24-year-old Charles Leclerc, who ended up second after being overtaken by the Dutchman late on, leads the standings by a yawning 40 points going into Sunday's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

