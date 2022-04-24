ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barry County, MO

Flood Watch issued for Barry, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Howell by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-24 19:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dodge, Douglas, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 21:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dodge; Douglas; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Washington, southeastern Dodge and northwestern Douglas Counties through 1000 PM CDT At 920 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fremont, or 29 miles northwest of Omaha, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Nickerson around 925 PM CDT. Arlington around 940 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
DODGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marshall, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 21:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Marshall; Polk The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. .Water levels continue to run high in Oslo, but have plateaued in Major stage. Slow diminish into Moderate by mid next week. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 37.5 feet, State Highway 1 overtops (MN DOT). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 37.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Wednesday was 37.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 37.6 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carson, Moore, Potter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 21:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carson; Moore; Potter The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Northeastern Potter County in the Panhandle of Texas Southeastern Moore County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 939 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of Lake Meredith, or 19 miles southwest of Borger, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Panhandle and Fritch. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 19:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Moore THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN POTTER AND SOUTHEASTERN MOORE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 945 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for northeastern Potter and southeastern Moore counties until 1030 PM CDT.
MOORE COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Laclede County, MO
County
Polk County, MO
City
Polk, MO
County
Mcdonald County, MO
County
Ozark County, MO
State
Missouri State
County
Pulaski County, MO
City
Ozark, MO
County
Dallas County, MO
State
Texas State
County
Oregon County, MO
City
Laclede, MO
City
Jasper, MO
County
Barry County, MO
County
Jasper County, MO
State
Oregon State
County
Dade County, MO
County
Shannon County, MO
County
Greene County, MO
County
Dent County, MO
County
Howell County, MO
County
Stone County, MO
County
Texas County, MO
County
Christian County, MO
County
Newton County, MO
County
Douglas County, MO
County
Phelps County, MO
County
Webster County, MO
County
Lawrence County, MO
County
Taney County, MO
City
Oregon, MO
County
Wright County, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 20:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Thursday evening at 900 PM CDT. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Union and Ashley Counties. For the Ouachita River...including Felsenthal Lock and Dam, Monroe, Columbia...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 72.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CDT Wednesday was 72.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 72.5 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 70.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 72.5 feet on 02/03/1995. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dickinson, Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 22:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning. Target Area: Dickinson; Iron The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan...Wisconsin Menominee River near Florence affecting Florence, Iron and Dickinson Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Menominee River near Florence. * WHEN...Until Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Flooding is confined to lowland and wooded land. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 9.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 9.1 feet. - Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage, then is forecast to slowly fall below flood stage Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Allen, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Putnam, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Fulton; Henry; Putnam; Williams FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees expected. * WHERE...In Ohio, Williams, Fulton OH, Henry, Defiance, Allen OH and Putnam Counties. In Michigan, St. Joseph MI, Branch and Hillsdale Counties. In Indiana, Steuben County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Branch, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Branch; Hillsdale; St. Joseph FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees expected. * WHERE...In Ohio, Williams, Fulton OH, Henry, Defiance, Allen OH and Putnam Counties. In Michigan, St. Joseph MI, Branch and Hillsdale Counties. In Indiana, Steuben County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Dallas#Douglas Greene#Stone
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Hudspeth by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Hudspeth CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS .Very dry air and breezy west winds will develop on Thursday and continue through the evening hours. Very dry air remains, and thus critical fire weather is expected across much of southwestern and south-central New Mexico in addition to far west Texas. The strongest winds will be west of the Rio Grande Valley. Breezy winds and critically dry fuels will increase the risk for rapid fire spread. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 056, 112, AND 113 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 112 and 113 in south-central and southwest New Mexico. Fire weather zone 056 in far west Texas. * WIND...Southwest winds between 20 and 25 mph. * HUMIDITY...6 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
HUDSPETH COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Daviess, Gibson, Knox, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 21:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated by noon Thursday. Target Area: Daviess; Gibson; Knox; Pike The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana White River at Edwardsport. .Minor flooding due to recent rainfall on the lower White River at Edwardsport...is continuing...and is expected to end late Thursday evening as water recedes. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Edwardsport. * WHEN...Until late Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Old Vincennes Road and residential property in this area begin to flood. Flooding of low agricultural fields occurs along portions of the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM EDT Wednesday /6:00 PM CDT Wednesday/ the stage was 16.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM EDT Wednesday /6:00 PM CDT Wednesday/ was 16.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.4 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Capitan And Sacramento Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Capitan And Sacramento Mountains; South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS .Very dry air and breezy west winds will develop on Thursday and continue through the evening hours. Very dry air remains, and thus critical fire weather is expected across much of southwestern and south-central New Mexico in addition to far west Texas. The strongest winds will be west of the Rio Grande Valley. Breezy winds and critically dry fuels will increase the risk for rapid fire spread. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 056, 112, AND 113 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 112 and 113 in south-central and southwest New Mexico. Fire weather zone 056 in far west Texas. * WIND...Southwest winds between 20 and 25 mph. * HUMIDITY...6 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy