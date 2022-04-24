ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kris Jenner Is Facing Backlash For Being Rude To Her Driver And I Agree With The Criticism, TBH

By Ryan Schocket
 2 days ago

I don't know about y'all, but one of my biggest pet peeves is when famous and rich people are rude. Like, it costs zero dollars and zero cents to be polite.

Well, on this week's episode of The Kardashians , we saw the rude side of Kris Jenner .

The scene took place in a car with her and Khloé Kardashian in New York, as the two were visiting to support Kim' s upcoming SNL appearance .

After Kris tells Khloé she needs to end her call with her daughter True, she then asks the driver to get out of the car because they needed to have a private conversation.

(Kris wanted privacy to tell Khloé that Travis Barker was going to propose to Kourtney .)

"Sir, can I ask you to leave us alone for five minutes?" she said. Which like, ok, not the rudest, but a liiittle weird phrasing.

However, once the driver stepped out, Kris said, "Is his window rolled up?" Khloé said, "Yes, but the trunk is open —"

Kris immediately yelled, "CLOSE THE TRUNK!" to the driver in a loud voice. Not a "please" or a "thank you" to be found.

Khloé then tried to correct her in the moment by saying, "You're yelling at a fucking guy —" but Kris cut her off by again screaming, "CLOSE THE TRUNK!"

Thankfully, Khloé then took it into her own hands and asked the driver herself, politely, to close the trunk. "Excuse me, sir, would you mind closing the trunk for a moment? Thank you so much."

She then turned to Kris and said, "It's not what you say, it's how you say it." Kris curtly said, "I know."

Manners. Exactly.

People on Twitter weren't happy about the way Kris spoke to the driver:

Just watched the new episode of #TheKardashians - Kris Jenner yelling at the car driver to close the trunk, very rudely...her privilege just jumped out 😳😬🤢 that behavior is so yucky, to talk to someone like they’re beneath you...so cringe!

@theveronicac 06:09 PM - 21 Apr 2022

kris jenner becoming a demon and yelling at the driver to close the trunk

@sunnyisshere 03:21 PM - 22 Apr 2022

This is embarrassing and I never tweet this stuff but I’m watching The Kardashians and the way @KrisJenner told the driver to get out and rudely yelled for him to close the trunk is just disgusting. Just because you have money doesn’t mean you get to forget how to talk to people

@EmmyBognar 10:20 PM - 21 Apr 2022

watching Kris Jenner yell at the driver to get out of the car and close the trunk just so they can have a convo is really cringey. like, you do know that these people are paid to be discrete, right? like, even if you don't trust them, show some respect. #TheKardashians

@FemWynn 05:13 PM - 22 Apr 2022

The way Kris Jenner rudely demanded the driver get out and close the trunk reminded me why I quit the service industry. Having money does not mean you can treat people like that honey.

@ChelsLars 11:14 PM - 21 Apr 2022

People praised Khloé for how she handled it:

Ohh I love Kris Jenner BUT the way she shouted 'Close the trunk' to the driver? The mask slipped. Khloe telling her she was rude I did like though, for all the shit she gets she's always been the most down to Earth 🤷‍♀️

@seanmcbay_ 12:28 AM - 22 Apr 2022

kris jenner yelling at the driver in the new Kardashian’s show pissed me off so much, talk to that man with respect! she acting like she’s a queen and he is a peasant, disgusting and shame on you @KrisJenner, at least khloe treated him right like a respectful person

@eruriss 07:08 PM - 21 Apr 2022

The way Kris Jenner talked to that driver was absolutely gross. Khloe low-key chewing her out was *chef kiss*. I love her. #TheKardashians

@crixlee 11:56 PM - 21 Apr 2022

Kris hasn't responded to the backlash, but I wanted to know what y'all think of the situation. Let me know in the comments below!

