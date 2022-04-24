Kris Jenner Is Facing Backlash For Being Rude To Her Driver And I Agree With The Criticism, TBH

Related
Kris Jenner Looks Nearly Unrecognizable Without Her Signature Pixie Cut—See Her Shocking New Look!
Kris Jenner just changed up her look in a major way— and we had to do a double take! The Kardashians star, 66, debuted a trendy bob with side-swept bangs earlier this week on her Instagram story before heading the Kylie Cosmetics x Kendall Jenner launch party. For years,...
ETOnline.com
Kris Jenner Shows Off New Hairdo Ahead of Kylie Cosmetics x Kendall Jenner Collab Party
Kris Jenner is trying out something different. The 66-year-old momager took to her Instagram Story Tuesday night to debut a new hairdo ahead of the Kylie Cosmetics x Kendall Jenner launch party. "Kendall and Kylie collection," Kris wrote over the video, which saw the proud mom applying her daughters' latest...
Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critics Claiming She Holds Daughter True "Too Much"
Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True FLAUNTS Glam Makeup. Don't mess with Khloe Kardashian when it comes to her parenting skills. During the April 7 red carpet premiere event of her family's new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, the 37-year-old star was photographed holding her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson—who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson—in her arms, prompting criticism from fans.
Far From Finished: Blac Chyna Sues Kardashian-Jenner Family For $100 Million In Economic Damages, Denies ‘Solely Sunday Mom’ Allegations
The Kardashian Jenner family is gearing up to face off Blac Chyna in court.
ETOnline.com
Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Is the Family's Latest Makeup Maven
Watch out, Kylie Jenner, there's a new makeup maven in the family. Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an adorable photo of her 3-year-old daughter, True, with a face full of mom's makeup. "Good Morning 💋," Kardashian captioned the cute pic, which saw True putting on a...
North West Hilariously Calls Kim Kardashian's Homegrown Vegetables "Disgusting"
Watch: Kim Kardashian Shares North West's FASHION Insight. The 8-year-old hilariously trolled her mom Kim Kardashian when the SKIMS mogul showed off some freshly picked crops from her home garden on April 15. In a video posted to Instagram Stories, Kim—who shares North plus sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2, and daughter Chicago, 4, with ex Kanye West—gave fans a look at her latest harvest, which included bunches of carrots, kale, leeks and beets.
Hypebae
Fans Are Convinced Kylie Jenner Faked Her Appearance at 'The Kardashians' Premiere
The Kardashian-Jenner family took over social media once again earlier this week as they arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of their new Hulu show, The Kardashians. While her mother Kris and sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloé were in attendance (Kendall was later revealed to be sick that day), fans are convinced that Kylie Jenner faked being at the event.
Pete Davidson drives the Moke car Kris Jenner got Kim Kardashian for Christmas
Pete Davidson is reaping the benefits of dating a Kardashian. The “Saturday Night Live” star was caught driving Kim Kardashian’s custom Moke electric car that Kris Jenner gifted her for Christmas. Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex and father to her three children, posted a video to his Instagram Story Sunday of Davidson, 28, getting into the pink vehicle as they joked that the comedian was a pizza delivery driver. “Good to see you. Thanks for dropping the pizza off,” Disick, 38, said to Davidson, who replied, “Oh, anytime. Hey, have a good night, all right?” The former “Flip It Like Disick” star then shouted,...
Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Borrows Kourtney Kardashian’s Dress With Silver Heels for ‘The Kardashians’ Premiere
Click here to read the full article. Alabama Barker dug through Kourtney Kardashian’s closet for her latest look. Travis Barker’s daughter attended the premiere of “The Kardashians” alongside her dad and new stepmom on Thursday night in Los Angeles. The Hulu series, which comes after the end of their long-running E! series, chronicles the next chapter of one of the entertainment industry’s most influential families. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Luella Barker (@alabamaluellabarker) To the event, Alabama wore a black dress from Kourtney’s closet. The Dolce & Gabbana black midi dress featured a strapless neckline as well...
Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'
Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Snapshots with Daughter True Ahead of The Kardashians L.A. Premiere
Khloé Kardashian and daughter True Thompson are one dynamic duo!. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 37, shared a series of photographs of herself and her daughter on Instagram on Friday, which were taken ahead of the Los Angeles premiere of her family's new Hulu show The Kardashians on Thursday evening.
Scott & His GF Just Went Red Carpet Official at ‘The Kardashians’ Premiere—Here’s If They Ran Into Kourtney
Click here to read the full article. As one of Hollywood’s most famous playboys, fans have always been curious about Scott Disick’s girlfriend and who he’s dating now. Scott became an overnight celebrity 2007 when he made his reality TV debut as Kourtney Kardashian’s on-again, off-again boyfriend on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Scott and Kourtney—who share three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign—went on to date on and off for nine years before their final breakup in 2015. Kourtney went on to get engaged to her longtime neighbor, Travis Barker, while Scott went on to date several models almost half his...
Kris Jenner testifies that Kylie Jenner and Tyga told her Blac Chyna threatened Kylie, but 'you'd have to ask Kylie or Tyga' about the details
Kris Jenner took the stand on the fourth day of Blac Chyna's $108 million defamation lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner family.
Kris Jenner Testified That She Was Traumatized When Blac Chyna Allegedly Pointed A Gun At Her Son Just Two Months After Kim Kardashian Was Robbed At Gunpoint
"The gun pulled at my son’s head is not a joke," Kris said during emotional testimony.
Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies
Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian sent emails to E! executives expressing concern that Blac Chyna was hurting Rob Kardashian and the 'credibility' of their brand
"The sisters are clearly concerned for our brother's safety and the credibility of the brand," Khloe Kardashian wrote in a 2016 email.
Kylie Jenner testifies she warned brother about Blac Chyna
Kylie Jenner testified Monday that she expressed concerns to her brother Rob Kardashian about his new girlfriend and soon-to-be reality TV co-star Blac Chyna, because she had heard Chyna had a tendency to abuse drugs and alcohol and become violent.“I felt it was my duty to express my concerns, but ultimately it was up to him," Jenner, now 24 and a teenager at the time, said from the witness stand at a Los Angeles trial. She said her brother didn't heed her warnings, and continued with the relationship. Chyna is suing Jenner and three other members of the Kardashian...
Khloé Kardashian Gets Candid About The Scrutiny She's Faced On Social Media
Arguably more than any of her sisters, Khloé Kardashian has had to deal with scrutiny over the way she looks. After years of trolls comparing her unfavorably to her famous siblings, the Strong Looks Better Naked author has used her fitness routine to help her gain self-confidence. She also likes to change up her look and is no stranger to a good thirst trap. But the noise still affects her, and spending the last two decades in front of the camera — with the whole world being able to weigh in on everything from her weight to her love life — continues to take its toll.
Hello Magazine
Hoda Kotb pens emotional tribute on Today following the death of a beloved co-host
The Today Show stars, including Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Craig Melvin, are reeling from the death of a beloved fellow Today host, one whose hiring onto the show made history at NBC studios. The co-hosts took a moment out of Monday morning's show to honor the legacy of Jim...
Blac Chyna says she knows of no harm done her by Kardashians
Former reality television star Blac Chyna testified Thursday that she had no personal knowledge of anything Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian or Kylie Jenner had said or done to harm her reputation. Chyna was on the witness stand for the third day in a Los Angeles courtroom at the trial for her $100 million lawsuit against the four Kardashian women that alleges they forced the cancellation of her show “Rob & Chyna” and damaged her celebrity status. As he cross-examined Chyna, Kardashian lawyer Michael G. Rhodes forcefully asked, “Am I correct, you are not aware of anything that...
BuzzFeed
