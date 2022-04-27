Next Weather: Rains Return Thursday, Wet Weekend To Follow

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a cool and dry Wednesday, precipitation returns to the Twin Cities Thursday, and our unseasonably cool trend continues.

There will be a few light showers Wednesday night in southern Minnesota.

Thursday’s high will be a degree cooler than Wednesday, topping out at 46. Starting Thursday afternoon, scattered showers will move from southwestern to central Minnesota, reaching the metro by the evening. The system will exit out of northern Minnesota early Friday afternoon.

It will reach nearly 60 on Friday, but that’s still 5-10 degrees below average for this time of year. Friday will also be mainly dry, with precipitation and higher wind speeds returning late in the night and sticking around through Sunday evening. Saturday will be the wettest day of the bunch.

There will be a few rumbles of thunder thrown in with showers the next couple of days, but nothing severe.

Monday will be dry, but there are more rain chances next week. Temperatures will stay below average in the 50s through next week.