Accidents

Woman found dead inside Brick Road home that caught fire

By Jon Zimney
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman was found dead after crews were called to a house fire. Clay Fire Territory...

95.3 MNC

Two crawl out of burning home after explosion in Niles

The sound of an explosion woke neighbors living near the Niles Post Office. That, as a home on Ninth Street burst into flames around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27. Two people inside the home crawled out of the dwelling as it burned, according to the Niles City Fire Captain, as reported by Leader Publications. The two residents were taken to the hospital.
NILES, MI
95.3 MNC

No injuries in Wednesday morning house fire in South Bend

No injuries were reported in a house fire Wednesday morning in South Bend. Firefighters responded just after 9 am to the house on Carroll Street near Monroe. Flames were coming from the 2nd floor of the house, but everyone escaped the fire safely. Crews put out the blaze in about...
SOUTH BEND, IN
TODAY.com

Arby’s manager facing charges after allegedly throwing hot grease on customer

An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
HUEYTOWN, AL
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Six-year-old boy suffers third-degree burns in bullying attack: ‘Mommy they lit me on fire’

It was a sunny, spring day when Dominick Krankall decided to heed the call from the boy who lived below him and join him and some neighbourhood kids to play outdoors last Sunday.The warm embrace that the six-year-old likely felt when being called upon to join the other children, at least one older, the eight-year-old child who beckoned his neighbour to come out, was short lived, his sister Kayla Deegan told WNBC in New York City.“As soon as he walked down the stairs, the bully called his name and lured him over around the corner, and in a matter...
PUBLIC SAFETY
95.3 MNC

Two killed in crash on County Road 17 in Goshen

Two people died in a crash on County Road 17 in Goshen. Police were called around 1:20 p.m. on Monday, April 25, to the area of County Road 17 and Rieth Boulevard on the report of a multiple vehicle collision with two people who were injured. On arrival, officers were...
GOSHEN, IN
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
95.3 MNC

Dowagiac man, 51, thrown from vehicle during crash on Sister Lakes Road

A 51-year-old Dowagiac man thrown from his vehicle during a crash in Cass County was taken to the hospital for treatment. The collision happened around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26, on Sister Lakes Road near Haley Road in Silver Creek Township. Sheriff’s investigators say the vehicle left the roadway...
DOWAGIAC, MI
95.3 MNC

Man arrested after police find stolen camper, meth in Cass County

Officers on the lookout for a stolen camper found that, and much more when they found it in Cass County. Sheriff’s deputies in Cass County were notified, late Sunday afternoon, of the camper, stolen out of St. Joseph County in Michigan and located it in the 55000 block of Gards Prairie Road. But they also found methamphetamine.
CASS COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Two 16-year-old boys in custody for man’s shooting death in Goshen

UPDATE: Two 16-year-olds have been taken into custody for the shooting death of a man in Goshen. The teenage boys were taken into custody late Saturday night, April 23, after investigators say they admitted involvement in the shooting that killed Santino Garcia, 27. The shots were fired around 1 p.m....
GOSHEN, IN

